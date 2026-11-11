ICE Agent's Racist Email Tirade Exposed as His Own Family Raises Questions About His Violent Past

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent identified as the officer who fatally shot Colombian national Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine had previously sent racist emails attacking his sister's relationship with a Colombian-born man, according to a new investigation by The New York Times.

The messages, sent in 2021, exposed David Brouillette's hostility toward his sister's partner, whom he accused of being an outsider despite the man's legal residence in the United States.

The revelations have renewed scrutiny of the agent's past, including allegations of abuse and threats made by his former wives and questions about how he was cleared to join ICE.

The 37-year-old officer shot and killed 25-year-old Durán Guerrero during an ICE operation in Biddeford on July 13. His death remains under investigation by Maine authorities.