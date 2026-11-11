ICE Agent's Racist Email Tirade Exposed as His Own Family Raises Questions About His Violent Past
Nov. 11 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent identified as the officer who fatally shot Colombian national Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine had previously sent racist emails attacking his sister's relationship with a Colombian-born man, according to a new investigation by The New York Times.
The messages, sent in 2021, exposed David Brouillette's hostility toward his sister's partner, whom he accused of being an outsider despite the man's legal residence in the United States.
The revelations have renewed scrutiny of the agent's past, including allegations of abuse and threats made by his former wives and questions about how he was cleared to join ICE.
The 37-year-old officer shot and killed 25-year-old Durán Guerrero during an ICE operation in Biddeford on July 13. His death remains under investigation by Maine authorities.
David Brouillette's Racist Emails Targeted His Sister's Colombian Partner
Brouillette's sister, Elizabeth Emen, provided the emails to The New York Times, revealing years of hostility toward her relationship with a Colombian-born graduate student. The couple, who share two children, were living in the United States legally.
In one message, Brouillette attacked his sister's partner over his nationality, writing, "He can takes his non citizen a** back to his country and enjoy his third world luxuries."
He also questioned the man's connection to America, claiming his "bloodline knows nothing about what it takes to earn and then CHERISH the freedom America offers."
Emen rejected her brother's accusations about her partner's immigration status, saying his comments reflected racial prejudice rather than any legitimate concern about his legal standing.
"David had no basis for saying that my partner was undocumented," she told the newspaper. "It was about how he saw him based on his race."
Brouillette's anger eventually extended to Emen herself. In another email, he wrote, "You're dead to me Liz. Enjoy it. Dead to me. DEAD."
Former Wives Recount Allegations of Abuse and Threats
The newly revealed correspondence has also brought renewed attention to allegations about Brouillette's conduct during his previous marriages.
His first wife, Ashley Brouillette, told The Associated Press that he once threw boiling water at her while she was holding their young daughter. She also alleged that he entered the bathroom while she was showering and pointed a gun at her head.
In November 2025, around the time he joined ICE, he allegedly left her a three-minute voicemail containing violent threats against her and other women in her family.
"And all of you should have your f------ throats cut," he said in the recording obtained by the AP.
His second wife, Lucinda Brouillette, also described years of alleged intimidation and aggression in court filings. She previously expressed concern that his behavior could eventually result in serious violence.
"I have feared for a long time that his anger, aggression, and escalating behavior would eventually result in severe, life threatening violence," she said.
Court records document numerous protection-order applications and allegations involving the former couple. However, both Brouillette and his former wives made accusations against one another during their contentious legal proceedings.
ICE Agent Fatally Shot Colombian National in Maine
Brouillette was identified by family members as the ICE officer who fatally shot Durán Guerrero during a vehicle stop in Biddeford on July 13. The Colombian national was struck four times in the face and neck, according to reporting on the incident.
DHS initially said agents were conducting targeted surveillance connected to an individual with a final order of removal when they attempted to stop a vehicle. The department claimed the vehicle tried to flee and that an officer fired out of concern for public safety.
However, Durán Guerrero was not the intended target of the immigration operation, according to information provided by Sen. Angus King's office. His family's attorney also said the 25-year-old had work authorization and was not the subject of the enforcement action.
The conflicting accounts surrounding his immigration status and the circumstances of the shooting have added to questions about the incident.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey's office confirmed on August 17 that it was continuing to investigate the fatal shooting. The office said it was collecting and analyzing evidence to determine whether legal action was warranted.
Brouillette's Background Raises Questions About ICE Vetting
The allegations have also intensified scrutiny of ICE's recruitment and screening procedures.
Before joining the agency, Brouillette served in the Maine Army National Guard and the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013.
He subsequently held positions with the Maine Department of Corrections, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs police.
A separate New York Times investigation published in September raised questions about his preparation for federal law enforcement work.
Two people familiar with Brouillette's employment history told the newspaper that he had skipped ICE's full training course in Georgia. Another source described a substantial backlog of background investigations within the agency.
The revelations have raised questions about how thoroughly his history was examined before he was authorized to carry a firearm and participate in immigration enforcement operations.
ICE has maintained that its officers receive required training and undergo vetting. However, the emails shared by Emen, the allegations documented in court records, and the questions surrounding Brouillette's recruitment have placed the agency's screening procedures under renewed scrutiny.