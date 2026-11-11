EXCLUSIVE: How Republicans Banded Together to Block Pete Hegseth Impeachment Drive

The move followed Republican setbacks in the midterm elections, with public anger over the conflict in Iran emerging as a significant factor.

A Republican source familiar with the discussions told us: "There were serious reservations about Pete's judgment, particularly after the election results. But Republicans understood that allowing impeachment to proceed would create an enormous political crisis for the administration. Whatever their private disagreements, most concluded that handing Democrats such a victory would be far more damaging."

The impeachment articles accused Hegseth of conducting military operations without congressional authorization, failing to comply with laws intended to limit civilian casualties and abusing his authority by retaliating against a senator over public statements.

Only one Republican, Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, 55, who initiated the impeachment effort, joined Democrats in opposing the procedural maneuver.

President Donald Trump, 80, welcomed the outcome as an "exoneration" of Hegseth, while accusing Democrats of weaponizing government institutions and insisting they "must be stopped."