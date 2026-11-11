EXCLUSIVE: How Republicans Banded Together to Block Pete Hegseth Impeachment Drive
Nov. 11 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has escaped a potentially devastating impeachment showdown after Republicans closed ranks to protect the defense secretary, despite mounting criticism of his handling of the Iran war and damaging election losses for his party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 46-year-old Pentagon chief was spared a direct vote on eight impeachment charges on Tuesday after House Republicans voted 211 to 204 to refer the allegations to a committee, effectively allowing the proceedings to be delayed indefinitely.
GOP Rescues Hegseth to Avoid Mega Crisis
The move followed Republican setbacks in the midterm elections, with public anger over the conflict in Iran emerging as a significant factor.
A Republican source familiar with the discussions told us: "There were serious reservations about Pete's judgment, particularly after the election results. But Republicans understood that allowing impeachment to proceed would create an enormous political crisis for the administration. Whatever their private disagreements, most concluded that handing Democrats such a victory would be far more damaging."
The impeachment articles accused Hegseth of conducting military operations without congressional authorization, failing to comply with laws intended to limit civilian casualties and abusing his authority by retaliating against a senator over public statements.
Only one Republican, Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, 55, who initiated the impeachment effort, joined Democrats in opposing the procedural maneuver.
President Donald Trump, 80, welcomed the outcome as an "exoneration" of Hegseth, while accusing Democrats of weaponizing government institutions and insisting they "must be stopped."
Defense Chief Defiant Amid Damning Charges
The result represented a significant reprieve for Hegseth, whose confrontational leadership and prominent role in the Iran conflict have attracted criticism from lawmakers in both parties. Hegseth, a former Fox News presenter and Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, became defense secretary in 2025.
His political vulnerability had intensified following Republican electoral defeats, raising questions about whether colleagues facing pressure from dissatisfied voters would continue defending him.
Speaking at a Pentagon briefing hours before the vote, Hegseth rejected allegations concerning military operations conducted under his leadership.
"I stand behind every one of these operations," he said. "I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow."
He also attacked Massie, who lost his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger, describing the impeachment initiative as a "political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment."
Hegseth dismissed the accusations as attacks from "one disgruntled guy."
Shocking Vote Absences Hand Hegseth Huge Win
Republican leaders had feared absences could undermine their efforts to protect the secretary, although ultimately more Democrats than Republicans failed to participate.
Eleven Democrats and seven Republicans did not record votes, helping ensure the impeachment articles were referred rather than considered directly.
Massie insisted the unsuccessful attempt had exposed Trump's continuing influence over congressional Republicans.
"What I found out tonight is they still haven't broken from the spell of Donald Trump," he said. "He still controls this conference."
Vance and Allies Fire Back at Democrats
Some Republicans privately argued dissatisfaction with Hegseth did not justify impeachment, emphasizing that cabinet secretaries serve at the president's discretion.
Others feared the allegations could implicate Trump himself because of his constitutional responsibilities as commander in chief.
Vice President JD Vance, 42, also defended Hegseth, arguing Congress possessed other mechanisms for challenging administration policies.
"Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes?" Vance asked on social media. He added: "The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not."
Democrats could revive impeachment proceedings when they assume control of the House next year, although they have not indicated whether they intend to pursue another attempt.