Joe Biden Has Milk Cartons Thrown at Him by Pro-Palestinian Protesters as They Scream at Ex-Prez During Chaotic Dublin Visit

Some Americans, including Republicans, condemned the attack on Biden in Ireland, taking to X to show their outrage.

"I am not a fan of Biden; however, this is unacceptable. He is an elderly man with cancer. This type of violence has to stop," one person wrote after various videos of the unhinged, milk-carton-throwing protesters going after the Bidens went viral.

"These European pro-Palestine leftists aren't just against Trump; they are against the US in its entirety," a second observed.

"Even though I don’t like Joe Biden, it’s disgusting to see pro-Palestinian terrorist cultists attempt to attack an elderly man," a third person fumed.

A fourth scoffed, "These ' protesters' are completely out of line! They need to be treated as the criminals that they are!"