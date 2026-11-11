Joe Biden Has Milk Cartons Thrown at Him by Pro-Palestinian Protesters as They Scream at Ex-Prez During Chaotic Dublin Visit
Nov. 11 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Protesters in Ireland turned on former President Joe Biden when he made a surprise appearance at Trinity College, shouting pro-Palestine chants and violently throwing milk cartons at him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cancer-stricken 83-year-old Joe and his wife, Jill, found themselves surrounded by angry protesters in Dublin after attending a ceremony honoring their scandal-plagued son, Hunter, with a Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse from the school's debate society. The couple was confronted by demonstrators as they tried to reach a waiting car.
Joe Biden Taunted by Protesters and Pelted With Milk Cartons in Ireland
The pro-Palestine fanatics chanted "Blood, blood, blood on your hands," as well as "shame on you," while calling the 46th prez "Genocide Joe."
Police descended on the chaotic scene where three adult men were tackled and arrested for their unruly actions, as the Bidens were driven away to safety.
While Biden has been targeted by furious activists before, seeing the former president confronted on foreign soil marked a shocking new level of danger.
'This Type of Violence Has to Stop'
Some Americans, including Republicans, condemned the attack on Biden in Ireland, taking to X to show their outrage.
"I am not a fan of Biden; however, this is unacceptable. He is an elderly man with cancer. This type of violence has to stop," one person wrote after various videos of the unhinged, milk-carton-throwing protesters going after the Bidens went viral.
"These European pro-Palestine leftists aren't just against Trump; they are against the US in its entirety," a second observed.
"Even though I don’t like Joe Biden, it’s disgusting to see pro-Palestinian terrorist cultists attempt to attack an elderly man," a third person fumed.
A fourth scoffed, "These ' protesters' are completely out of line! They need to be treated as the criminals that they are!"
Joe Biden Has Been the Target of Pro-Palestine Protesters Before
Joe had already been the subject of pro-Palestinian ire during one of his first re-election campaign stops in January 2024, where he was repeatedly heckled by protesters who blasted his administration's backing of Israel amid its bloody war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.
As the then-president was speaking about restoring abortion rights, he was interrupted no less than 14 times by protesters chanting"Genocide Joe" and "cease-fire now."
Each time the out-of-control activists erupted, they were escorted out of the building while mainstream Democrats countered with chants of "four more years" and "let's go, Joe."
Hunter Biden Calls Israel's PM a 'Monster' During Ireland Appearance
Hunter has been a fierce critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, making his family's confrontation with pro-Palestinian protesters in Ireland all the more ironic.
During a September appearance on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former lawyer blasted Israel's leader, declaring, "I am an avowed opponent of Bibi Netanyahu and the Likud government, and what they have done in Gaza, what they continue to do in the West Bank, and what they are now doing in Lebanon as well."
"I think he, more than any other person, has made Jews around the world less safe than they have ever been since World War II, since the Holocaust," Hunter continued. "I really, really believe that."
Hunter doubled down during his Trinity College appearance, condemning the bloodshed in Gaza as "mass murder" and calling Netanyahu a "monster." Yet despite his blistering attacks on Israel's leader, the Biden family still found themselves in the crosshairs of furious pro-Palestinian demonstrators.