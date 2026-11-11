Trump's Iran Rift With Netanyahu Explodes After 'Shouting Match' — Months After Warning 'Bibi' He'd Be 'On His Own'

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly clashing over whether the United States and Israel should resume military action against Iran, with a tense phone conversation between the two leaders drawing fresh attention to their growing differences.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the pair had a heated exchange during a weekend call, with one person familiar with the conversation describing it as a "shouting match from h*ll."

However, Netanyahu's office strongly rejected the account, calling it "fake news, complete nonsense." A senior Israeli official confirmed that the conversation took place but disputed claims that it was particularly difficult.

The reported disagreement comes as Netanyahu continues pushing for renewed military action against Tehran, while Trump appears more interested in maintaining economic pressure and pursuing diplomatic options.

It also revives questions about the relationship between the two leaders following Trump's warning to Netanyahu earlier this year.