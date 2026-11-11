Trump's Iran Rift With Netanyahu Explodes After 'Shouting Match' — Months After Warning 'Bibi' He'd Be 'On His Own'
Nov. 11 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly clashing over whether the United States and Israel should resume military action against Iran, with a tense phone conversation between the two leaders drawing fresh attention to their growing differences.
Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the pair had a heated exchange during a weekend call, with one person familiar with the conversation describing it as a "shouting match from h*ll."
However, Netanyahu's office strongly rejected the account, calling it "fake news, complete nonsense." A senior Israeli official confirmed that the conversation took place but disputed claims that it was particularly difficult.
The reported disagreement comes as Netanyahu continues pushing for renewed military action against Tehran, while Trump appears more interested in maintaining economic pressure and pursuing diplomatic options.
It also revives questions about the relationship between the two leaders following Trump's warning to Netanyahu earlier this year.
Report Of Shouting Match
According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the weekend conversation focused largely on Iran and disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over whether military operations should resume.
Sources familiar with the discussion described an unusually confrontational exchange. However, neither government has publicly confirmed that the leaders shouted at each other.
Netanyahu's office dismissed the newspaper's characterization, while a senior Israeli official acknowledged the call but insisted it was not hostile.
Trump had previously described a separate conversation with Netanyahu as a "very good talk," according to The Washington Post's November 2 report.
Netanyahu Pushes For Strikes
Netanyahu has reportedly been urging Trump to consider another offensive against Iran.
A Financial Times report said the Israeli prime minister has been contacting Trump daily to advocate restarting military operations. A person briefed on the discussions told the newspaper that officials opposed to another war have been working to counter the pressure.
The report also said Arab and Muslim leaders are concerned about Netanyahu's lobbying and want Washington to give diplomacy priority.
Netanyahu reiterated his position Tuesday, November 10, during an address to Israel's Knesset. He warned that Iran was working to revive its nuclear program and argued that removing the threat permanently would require overthrowing the country's leadership.
"The only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the regime of the ayatollahs," he said.
Earlier Warning To Bibi
The latest reported disagreement follows Trump's warning to Netanyahu in June, when the president said Israel risked losing American support if it independently escalated the conflict.
In an interview with Axios published June 8, Trump recalled telling the Israeli leader, "Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon."
Axios reported that Israel was preparing another major wave of strikes against Iran after renewed exchanges of attacks threatened to reignite the conflict.
Trump said he had asked Netanyahu to hold off, while an Israeli source told the outlet that the prime minister eventually agreed to cancel the planned strikes provided Iran did not attack again.
Gulf Allies Want Diplomacy
Trump has also indicated that regional allies would prefer to avoid another major offensive against Iran.
On Monday, November 9, he said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait preferred maintaining the current situation rather than launching another military campaign.
The United States and Israel began their joint offensive against Iran on February 28. An April ceasefire temporarily halted major fighting, but the conflict subsequently resumed. Washington is now relying heavily on economic pressure, including a naval blockade, as it weighs its next move.
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, November 8, Trump said he was not looking to escalate the conflict.
"I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to," he said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that position Tuesday, telling reporters in Paris that the United States did not currently need to resume major combat operations because economic pressure was achieving its objectives.
"The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations," Rubio said.