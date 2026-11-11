Natalee Holloway's Mom Beth Recalls Moment She Realized Her Daughter 'Was With God' After Teen Went Missing in Aruba

Beth traveled to Aruba as soon as she learned Natalee was missing, and drove there with friends who joined her. Peering out the window, she saw white crosses standing near a church and pulled over to pray.

As she knelt in prayer, she had a realization: her daughter "was with God."

"I felt like a different person," she told a publication, adding that she made a promise to her daughter: "That was my first pledge – to find out what happened to her."

She never forgot her pledge. The mother, who was frustrated with Aruban officers, launched her own investigation.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, this investigation wouldn't conclude until 2023, when Joran van der Sloot, already incarcerated for killing another woman, confessed to Natalee's murder.