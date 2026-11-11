Russell Brand Receives Ominous Warning From Killer Serving 30-Year Minimum Sentence After His Own Jailing: 'We'll Be Seeing You'

Russell Brand has reportedly received a menacing message from a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, just days after the former comedian was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Terngu Agera, 35, who performs drill music under the name Mover, allegedly addressed Brand in a Snapchat post featuring an image of what appeared to be a prison-cell window. "Russell Brand, you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you, son," the message read, according to The Sun.

The post reportedly surfaced after Brand, 51, received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court on November 9. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

Although the message has raised questions about Brand's safety behind bars, there is no established evidence that Agera has access to him or that an attack is being planned. The two men are reportedly being held at different prisons.