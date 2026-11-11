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Home > Celebrity > Russell Brand

Russell Brand Receives Ominous Warning From Killer Serving 30-Year Minimum Sentence After His Own Jailing: 'We'll Be Seeing You'

Jailed Killer’s Snapchat Warning Raises Questions About Russell Brand’s Safety
Source: MEGA

The post reportedly read, “Russell Brand you naughty boy, we’ll be seeing you son.”

Nov. 11 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand has reportedly received a menacing message from a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, just days after the former comedian was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Terngu Agera, 35, who performs drill music under the name Mover, allegedly addressed Brand in a Snapchat post featuring an image of what appeared to be a prison-cell window. "Russell Brand, you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you, son," the message read, according to The Sun.

The post reportedly surfaced after Brand, 51, received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court on November 9. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

Although the message has raised questions about Brand's safety behind bars, there is no established evidence that Agera has access to him or that an attack is being planned. The two men are reportedly being held at different prisons.

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Separate Prisons, No Confirmed Contact

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Image Of Prison
Source: @ UNSPLASH

The message was attributed to Terngu Agera, a rapper known as “Mover,” who is serving a life sentence.

Agera is reportedly serving his life sentence at HMP Frankland in County Durham, while Brand is understood to be at HMP Wandsworth in southwest London.

However, the exact details of their current prison arrangements have not been independently confirmed by prison authorities. There has also been no announcement of a transfer that would place the two men in the same facility.

Brand has reportedly been kept apart from the general prison population following his conviction, with concerns about his safety influencing decisions about his accommodation.

The circumstances surrounding the Snapchat message remain unclear. While its wording could be interpreted as a warning directed at the actor, it does not establish that Agera intends to harm him or has the means to do so.

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About Agera’s Murder Conviction

Image Of Snapchat
Source: @ UNSPLASH

Social media users have questioned whether the Snapchat post is authentic, citing reports of banned phones in prisons.

Agera was convicted in connection with the 2014 killing of Zydrunas Laurinavicius, a 38-year-old Lithuanian builder who was attacked while returning home from work with his father in Hendon, north London.

According to ITV News, Laurinavicius was stabbed during the attack, and his father was threatened with a knife. His son was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Agera was found guilty of murder, robbery and conspiracy to burgle in May 2015. He subsequently received a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years, according to reports about his conviction.

The convicted killer has also reportedly continued his music career while incarcerated, releasing tracks under his Mover alias.

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Smuggled Phones Remains A Security Concern

Image Of Mobile phone usage
Source: @ UNSPLASH

Brand was reportedly placed alone in an underground Care and Separation Unit at HMP Wandsworth.

Unauthorized mobile phones are prohibited in UK prisons, and possessing one without permission is a criminal offense under the Prison Act 1952.

The Crown Prosecution Service states that prisoners caught with unauthorized devices can face prosecution, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine or both.

The devices can also create security concerns by allowing inmates to communicate outside approved prison channels.

Agera has reportedly previously used phones to share music recorded while incarcerated. The latest Snapchat post has renewed questions about how prisoners obtain access to such devices.

However, the available reports do not establish exactly how the message was uploaded, whether the phone belonged to Agera, or whether prison officials have launched an investigation into the specific post.

Neither the authenticity of the message nor any direct threat to Brand has been officially confirmed.

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Brand Begins His Sentence

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Image Of Russell Brand
Source: @ MEGA

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months after convictions involving four women.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The offenses involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009.

The jury also acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced the former television personality to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9. Brand was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders' register for life, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Under the terms of his sentence, Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of the custodial term before being released on licence, although he will remain subject to restrictions.

His legal team had argued against a lengthy prison sentence, but the judge ultimately imposed the term following the convictions.

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