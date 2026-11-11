EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Democrats' 'Obsession' With Trump-Epstein Ties Fueled 'Unfounded Witch Hunt' at Expense of Victims, House Report Claims

The report points to a laundry list of testimony from witnesses that it claims confirmed Trump's lack of involvement with Epstein.

"Each time a witness was asked about President Trump, the witness responded either that they knew nothing about the President's ties to Epstein and Maxwell, or that they vehemently disagreed with any premise that President Trump was involved in any way with the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell," per the report.

Testimony from Trump's friends and enemies all seem to corroborate the Committee's declaration – including an admission given by Bill Clinton.

During the former president's deposition earlier this year, Ranking Member Robert Garcia asked him what he knew about Epstein and Trump.

"I hate this," Clinton began, before sharing, "but the President never – this is 20-something years ago – never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either."

"He just said, 'We were friends, and then we had a falling out over a land deal, property deal.' That's all."