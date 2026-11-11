EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Democrats' 'Obsession' With Trump-Epstein Ties Fueled 'Unfounded Witch Hunt' at Expense of Victims, House Report Claims
Nov. 11 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
An explosive new report from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee accuses Democrats of being so "obsessed" with establishing a connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump that they ignored the young female victims of the late convicted sexual offender, RadarOnline.com can report.
In their findings, committee members alleged there was no criminal collaboration between the disgraced financier and the future president.
Republican Leaders Blast Democratic 'Witch Hunt'
The overall conclusion of the 15-month Oversight investigation was that federal lawmakers were responsible for a "decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors."
And the Committee, led by Kentucky Republican James Comer, attests much of that blame falls on his rivals across the aisle.
"During the Committee’s investigation, Committee Democrats were obsessed with trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell," the report states. "Their unfounded witch hunt continued without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein's crimes."
High Profile Witnesses Did Not Witness Wrongdoing by Donald Trump
The report points to a laundry list of testimony from witnesses that it claims confirmed Trump's lack of involvement with Epstein.
"Each time a witness was asked about President Trump, the witness responded either that they knew nothing about the President's ties to Epstein and Maxwell, or that they vehemently disagreed with any premise that President Trump was involved in any way with the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell," per the report.
Testimony from Trump's friends and enemies all seem to corroborate the Committee's declaration – including an admission given by Bill Clinton.
During the former president's deposition earlier this year, Ranking Member Robert Garcia asked him what he knew about Epstein and Trump.
"I hate this," Clinton began, before sharing, "but the President never – this is 20-something years ago – never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either."
"He just said, 'We were friends, and then we had a falling out over a land deal, property deal.' That's all."
Democrats Accused of Persistently Targeting the President
The Oversight Committee further blasted its Democratic members, calling their "incessant targeting of President Trump a dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit."
According to the report, the witness testimony gathered by the Committee led to new revelations about Epstein's criminal empire, but blamed Democrats for continuing to try to frame the President.
"The facts never once led to President Trump," per the report. "Yet Oversight Democrats persisted in their statements to the public that President Trump was somehow involved."
"On countless occasions, Democrats berated witnesses about President Trump, regardless of witnesses' knowledge or ability to testify to such, and when witnesses dissipated their concerns, Oversight Democrats went to the media and spread false narratives about President Trump regardless of the facts," the report noted.
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A House Judiciary Report Has Different Findings
The House Oversight Committee's report differs immensely from the findings of the Democratically-led House Judiciary Committee, which released a lengthy report of its own detailing new and resurfaced allegations linking the two businessmen.
The sweeping report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.
"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," alleged Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network.
"Five women have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence; others have indicated that Epstein or Maxwell attempted to traffic them to Trump."
Raskin called for a "complete and independent investigation," including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute "Epstein's co-conspirators."