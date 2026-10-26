Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith Faces Parole Hearing 32 Years After Drowning Her 2 Young Sons in Lake

Smith was denied parole during her first hearing in November 2024 after serving 30 years in prison. She is scheduled to make a second attempt at securing her release on November 19.

The now 55-year-old drew national attention on October 25, 1994, when she reported to local police that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children.

In reality, prosecutors said Smith killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.

On November 3, 1994, nine days after the boys disappeared, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned her sons in the lake. Her confession ended the nationwide search for the children and led to her arrest on two counts of murder.