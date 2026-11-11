Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Susan Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Insists She 'Was a Good Mother' as She Begs for Parole 30 Years After Deliberately Drowning Her Two Young Sons in a Lake

Susan Smith defended her parenting skills as her parole hearing approaches.
Source: MEGA, WSOCTV9

Susan Smith defended her parenting skills as her parole hearing approaches.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Convicted child killer Susan Smith wants the world to know she considers herself a "good mother," RadarOnline.com can report.

Her declaration comes after the South Carolina woman strapped her two young sons into her car and drowned them in a lake three decades ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Smith Insists She Loved Her Boys

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Smith drowned her two young boys in a lake in 1994.
Source: WSOCTV9

Smith drowned her two young boys in a lake in 1994.

As Radar reported, Smith – who initially claimed an African American man was responsible for kidnapping her late sons Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months – rolled her Mazda Protege into John D. Long Lake in Union, S.C. Her two young sons were later found still strapped into their seats.

After serving 30 years of her life sentence, the 55-year-old is coming up for parole on Nov. 19, and wants her critics to know she is a changed woman.

"I am not the monster society thinks I am," she previously declared in an emotional plea from behind bars. "I am far from it."

"I was a good mother and I loved my boys," she insisted. "I was not in my right mind."

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Smith's Reportedly Killed Her Sons for a Lover

The boys' bodies were found in the car, still strapped to the seat.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

The boys' bodies were found in the car, still strapped to the seat.

Smith reportedly killed the boys because the wealthy man with whom she was having an affair didn't want children, something she adamantly denies.

"The thing that hurts me most is that people think I hurt my children in order to be with a man," Smith railed. "That’s so far from the truth."

On November 3, 1994, nine days after the boys disappeared, Susan confessed to investigators that she had drowned her sons. Her confession ended a nationwide search for the children and led to her arrest on two counts of murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Smith 'Planned to Kill Herself' After Killing Her Sons

Smith previously came up for parole in 2024.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

Smith previously came up for parole in 2024.

The mom said that when she realized what she had done, she tried to end her life.

"I had planned to kill myself first and leave a note behind telling what had happened," Smith wrote in a letter. "I didn't believe I could face my family when the truth was revealed."

Before her trial, Smith's mom, Linda Russell, supported her daughter, saying, "She misses those boys so bad. She's having such a hard time living right now."

Smith's attorney, David Bruck, added, "The full horror of what has happened is just now bearing down on her. She says over and over: 'I want to die.'"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lucy Beaumont and David Walliams.

EXCLUSIVE: TV Star Reveals She's Petrified She'll Never Work Again After Blowing Whistle on David Walliams

Susan Smith drove her young sons into a lake in 1994.

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Tried to Kill Herself 'Multiple Times' While Behind Bars for the Drowning Deaths of Her 2 Young Sons in 1994

Susan Smith's First Parole Hearing Was Unsuccessful

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She apologized for her crime, but was still denied freedom.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

She apologized for her crime, but was still denied freedom.

Prison records indicate that Smith remains incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, South Carolina. Per the terms of her life sentence, she is allowed to seek parole after serving at least 30 years.

On November 20, 2024, Smith appeared before the South Carolina parole board via video conference for her first-ever parole hearing.

During the hearing, Susan acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart."

The parole board ultimately voted unanimously to deny Susan's request.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.