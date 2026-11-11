EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Insists She 'Was a Good Mother' as She Begs for Parole 30 Years After Deliberately Drowning Her Two Young Sons in a Lake

As Radar reported, Smith – who initially claimed an African American man was responsible for kidnapping her late sons Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months – rolled her Mazda Protege into John D. Long Lake in Union, S.C. Her two young sons were later found still strapped into their seats.

After serving 30 years of her life sentence, the 55-year-old is coming up for parole on Nov. 19, and wants her critics to know she is a changed woman.

"I am not the monster society thinks I am," she previously declared in an emotional plea from behind bars. "I am far from it."

"I was a good mother and I loved my boys," she insisted. "I was not in my right mind."