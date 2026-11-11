'Harry Potter' Star Paapa Essiedu Refuses to Be J.K. Rowling's 'Mouthpiece' as He Reaffirms Trans Rights

Paapa Essiedu is making it clear that playing Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series does not mean he represents author J.K. Rowling or her views on transgender rights.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published November 10, the actor said he would rather speak for himself than become involved in a public dispute over the author's politics. However, he did not attempt to soften his own position on the treatment of transgender people.

"I'm not really here to speak about Jo's politics or to be a mouthpiece for her," Essiedu said, referring to Rowling. He added that he wanted to avoid creating an "us and them" dynamic, explaining that he could only be clear about his own beliefs and remain consistent with them.

The actor's comments come as the television adaptation prepares for its Christmas 2026 debut.

His casting has brought renewed attention to the complicated relationship between the Harry Potter franchise, its creator, and performers who have publicly supported transgender rights.