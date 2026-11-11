'Harry Potter' Star Paapa Essiedu Refuses to Be J.K. Rowling's 'Mouthpiece' as He Reaffirms Trans Rights
Nov. 11 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Paapa Essiedu is making it clear that playing Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series does not mean he represents author J.K. Rowling or her views on transgender rights.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published November 10, the actor said he would rather speak for himself than become involved in a public dispute over the author's politics. However, he did not attempt to soften his own position on the treatment of transgender people.
"I'm not really here to speak about Jo's politics or to be a mouthpiece for her," Essiedu said, referring to Rowling. He added that he wanted to avoid creating an "us and them" dynamic, explaining that he could only be clear about his own beliefs and remain consistent with them.
The actor's comments come as the television adaptation prepares for its Christmas 2026 debut.
His casting has brought renewed attention to the complicated relationship between the Harry Potter franchise, its creator, and performers who have publicly supported transgender rights.
Essiedu Reiterates Support For Transgender People
While Essiedu declined to debate Rowling's views, he was unequivocal about his support for the transgender community.
"I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and colors have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times," he told Vanity Fair.
The 36-year-old actor explained that this belief extends beyond public statements, applying to how people are treated at work, at home and in everyday life. He described it as a personal principle that guides how he chooses to live.
Essiedu has previously demonstrated his support through an open letter signed by members of the British film and television industry. The letter expressed solidarity with transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of sex under the Equality Act.
Actor Declines To Debate Rowling's Politics
When the conversation turned directly to Rowling, Essiedu made it clear that he did not want to prolong their public disagreement.
"I don't want to talk about Jo at all," he said, reiterating that he was not interested in encouraging further division between people with opposing views.
Rowling previously addressed Essiedu's involvement in the open letter in May 2025. Responding to the controversy, the author said she did not have the authority to remove an actor from the production and would not do so even if she could.
"I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine," she wrote.
Rather than allowing the disagreement to define his involvement in the adaptation, Essiedu said he was interested in the underlying messages of the books.
He highlighted forgiveness, good triumphing over evil and accepting people for who they are as themes that could still have a positive impact on audiences.
Harry Potter Star Addresses Racist Abuse and Death Threats
Essiedu's comments about Rowling also come against the backdrop of the hostility he has faced since being announced as the new Severus Snape.
The actor previously revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times in March that he had received racially motivated death threats over his casting. Some online messages reportedly threatened to kill him if he did not leave the production.
Essiedu has distinguished between legitimate criticism of his acting and abuse directed at him because of his race. He told Vanity Fair that people are entitled to dislike his performance, but targeting him for being Black is different.
HBO showrunner Francesca Gardiner also spoke out against the treatment of the actor, praising how he has handled the situation.
"It's appalling that anyone should be subjected to that kind of abuse in any circumstances," Gardiner told the publication. She also complimented his work, saying he had "absolutely nailed the role."
The upcoming series, officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is scheduled to debut on December 25, 2026, on HBO, with streaming availability on HBO Max.
Essiedu will star as Severus Snape, alongside Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.