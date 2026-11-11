Trump's Longest-Serving Press Secretary Reveals What It Takes to Survive His White House — After Katie Zacharia's Dramatic Exit Just 5 Days Into the Job

Zacharia's brief tenure ended after a difficult first briefing and scrutiny of her professional background, making her departure a stark contrast to Sanders' considerably longer stint.

Her comments are especially relevant after Katie Zacharia left the position on October 16, just five days after starting the job.

In an interview with USA Today about her new book, Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy, the Arkansas governor reflected on her experience working for Trump and explained why becoming his chief spokesperson requires more than simply taking questions from reporters.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has revealed how she managed to spend nearly two years as Donald Trump's White House press secretary , explaining that understanding the president's communication style and having time to prepare were essential to the job.

Katie Zacharia lasted only five days in the job before leaving in mid-October after a rocky first briefing

Sanders also emphasized that understanding the president's thinking and having an established working relationship with him were important parts of the role.

Her assessment offers insight into the unusual demands of representing Trump, who regularly communicates directly with the public through interviews, appearances, and social media.

"Well, one of the most important pieces is that he is his own spokesperson most of the time, and he does it better than anybody else can because it's his vision, his message, his words," Sanders said.

Speaking to USA Today, Sanders said Trump often delivers his own message rather than relying on his press secretary to communicate it.

Sanders served as White House press secretary from July 2017 to June 2019 during Trump's first administration. She remained in the position for nearly two years, giving her extensive experience navigating the president's approach to public communication.

When discussing Zacharia's short-lived appointment, Sanders suggested the new press secretary had too little time to become familiar with the demands of the position before appearing before reporters.

"You know, I think one of the hardest parts is that she came in and was put up on the podium so quickly," Sanders said.

Sanders contrasted Zacharia's experience with her own transition, explaining that she had already spent several months working as deputy press secretary before taking over the position.

"I had the benefit of being the deputy for several months before stepping into that role, so I wasn't just walking in and walking straight up to the podium," she added.

Her previous experience also included working on Trump's presidential campaign and spending time with him directly. Sanders said those opportunities helped her understand how he approached decisions and what he expected from his communications team.

"I had a lot of preparation of being part of the team, both as a deputy but also on the campaign side and working directly with the president, spending time with him, seeing his decision-making process," she explained.

Zacharia, meanwhile, later said she had received briefing materials on the morning of her first appearance and had been working for fewer than eight hours before stepping behind the podium. She defended her performance during her October 15 interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.