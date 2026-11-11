Marco Rubio Under Fire Over $1.2Million Football Flights After Insisting Taxpayer Money Must Not Be 'Wasted'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is facing scrutiny after a new investigation revealed that government aircraft used for his trips to watch his son play college football carried an estimated price tag of more than $1.2 million.

According to a November 11 investigation by The Washington Post, Rubio made at least 23 trips to Gainesville, Florida, since taking office in 2025.

The State Department classified 15 of those journeys as exclusively personal, while seven involved a combination of personal and official business.

The findings have renewed questions about Rubio's judgment, particularly given his previous demands for accountability over another government official's aircraft use.

Although federal rules require him to travel on government aircraft for security reasons, the estimated operating costs have prompted ethics experts to question how frequently he has used the privilege for family visits.