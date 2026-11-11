'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Faces New Legal Battle Over Wife's $100K Life Insurance Payout After Murder Conviction

Banner Life Insurance Company has asked a federal judge to determine who should receive the life insurance proceeds belonging to Ashley Flynn after her husband, former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn, was convicted of murdering her.

The insurer filed an interpleader lawsuit in federal court in Ohio on Nov. 10, asking a judge to resolve competing potential claims to the money. Caleb was originally named as the policy's sole beneficiary, but his murder conviction prevents him from collecting the payout under Ohio law.

The legal dispute could leave Ashley's family members and the couple's two daughters among those seeking the proceeds, with the court now responsible for determining who is legally entitled to the funds.