EXCLUSIVE: TV Star Reveals She's Petrified She'll Never Work Again After Blowing Whistle on David Walliams
Nov. 11 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
British TV star Lucy Beaumont fears her television career could be over after revealing she helped expose allegations against David Walliams, admitting she is terrified speaking publicly about the comedian could leave her unable to find work.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old comedian and Celebrity Traitors competitor disclosed her involvement in a three-year investigation into allegations against Walliams, 55, involving teenage girls and young women.
Lucy Beaumont Speaks Out on David Walliams Allegations
Now, speaking to Sky News, Beaumont explained she had contacted journalists after hearing troubling accounts of the former Britain's Got Talent judge's alleged behavior.
She said: "The reason I'm speaking out about this when I know everyone I know knows this, and I don't hear anybody talking about it."
Beaumont acknowledged the potential professional consequences of challenging an established entertainment figure.
"And honestly, I don't think I'll work in telly again. I honestly don't," she noted.
'I Was Worried That These Girls Were Young'
Her intervention followed a conversation with a male television worker who allegedly told her that his responsibilities included taking "young girls" to Walliams' dressing room.
Beaumont said the information left her deeply concerned about the welfare of those involved, particularly one young woman whose circumstances raised fears that she could "take her own life."
She said: "I did as much as I could do privately and whenever I've heard a rumor about anyone, I've done everything I can."
The actress and comic added: "There's only so much you can do. I'm not the police."
Beaumont emphasized she had never worked alongside Walliams and had not personally witnessed any of the alleged misconduct. However, she believed the accounts warranted further investigation and attempted to contact some of the young women involved.
She said: "I was worried that these girls were young. What I did was I then tried to contact some of them to check and to ask if they were all right."
Legal Fees Offered Amid NDA Revelations
She also offered to cover legal expenses for one alleged victim who reportedly possessed evidence confirming that she had entered a dressing room.
Beaumont suggested the woman had signed a nondisclosure agreement that potentially prevented her from discussing her experiences, including with relatives, friends, or a therapist.
She said: "I'm not saying necessarily that what she said was true, but I wanted to help her because it was a world that she was really out of depth with, and she, I believe, had signed an NDA."
Walliams was publicly identified on Tuesday, November 10, after failing to pursue an appeal against a High Court ruling rejecting his attempt to prevent publication of the allegations.
A judge had temporarily protected his identity while allowing time for an appeal, but the comedian missed Monday's 4: 30pm deadline.
David Walliams Speaks Out
The investigation uncovered allegations dating to 2003, involving women and girls reportedly as young as 15.
Walliams has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
In a statement to investigators, he acknowledged behaving thoughtlessly in some previous relationships but rejected suggestions that he had exploited his celebrity status.
He said: "I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law… I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."
It comes as Walliams' old friend Russell Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 after being convicted of r-pe and three sexual assaults. The former television presenter was found guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court following a four-week trial involving offenses against four women between 2004 and 2009.