EXCLUSIVE: TV Star Reveals She's Petrified She'll Never Work Again After Blowing Whistle on David Walliams

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old comedian and Celebrity Traitors competitor disclosed her involvement in a three-year investigation into allegations against Walliams, 55, involving teenage girls and young women.

British TV star Lucy Beaumont fears her television career could be over after revealing she helped expose allegations against David Walliams , admitting she is terrified speaking publicly about the comedian could leave her unable to find work.

Lucy Beaumont fears she might never work in television again.

"And honestly, I don't think I'll work in telly again. I honestly don't," she noted.

She said: "The reason I'm speaking out about this when I know everyone I know knows this, and I don't hear anybody talking about it."

Now, speaking to Sky News, Beaumont explained she had contacted journalists after hearing troubling accounts of the former Britain's Got Talent judge's alleged behavior.

Her intervention followed a conversation with a male television worker who allegedly told her that his responsibilities included taking "young girls" to Walliams' dressing room.

Beaumont said the information left her deeply concerned about the welfare of those involved, particularly one young woman whose circumstances raised fears that she could "take her own life."

She said: "I did as much as I could do privately and whenever I've heard a rumor about anyone, I've done everything I can."

The actress and comic added: "There's only so much you can do. I'm not the police."

Beaumont emphasized she had never worked alongside Walliams and had not personally witnessed any of the alleged misconduct. However, she believed the accounts warranted further investigation and attempted to contact some of the young women involved.

She said: "I was worried that these girls were young. What I did was I then tried to contact some of them to check and to ask if they were all right."