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Home > True Crime > crime

'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Wife Saved Eerie Photo on Phone Weeks Before She Was Shot Twice in Head

Caleb Flynn's mugshot
Source: MIAMI COUNTY JAIL

Caleb Flynn shot his wife, Ashley, in the head twice in February of 2026.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

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Jurors in the murder trial of Caleb Flynn were shown an eerie photo that was saved to his wife Ashley's phone less than a month before her death, RadarOnline.com can report.

The photo showed both of them smiling, but Flynn's face was scratched out. It was saved to Ashley's phone on February 2. On February 16, he shot her in the head twice while she was sleeping in their bed.

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Caleb Flynn's Mistress

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Image of Ashley Flynn was fatally shot at her Ohio home in February of 2026.
Source: Ashley Flynn / FACEBOOK

Ashley Flynn was fatally shot at her Ohio home in February of 2026.

Flynn then proceeded to manipulate the scene to make it look like a stranger had broken in and taken her life. He told law enforcement that he'd been asleep in another room with their kids when the supposed stranger came into their Ohio home and shot Ashley.

During an eight-day-long trial this month, however, the prosecution highlighted several disturbing text messages, uncovering what they believe to be Flynn's motive. On multiple occasions, he and his much younger mistress, Alleigha Botner, texted about how they wanted Ashley dead.

“I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” one message from Flynn to Botner read.

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Caleb Flynn Found Guilty of Murder

Caleb Flynn faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole.
Source: Ashley Flynn / FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole.

Flynn was facing nine charges, including one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of tampering with evidence.

On Tuesday, September 29, he was found guilty on all counts.

The jury reached their verdict after roughly 2.5 hours of deliberating.

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Caleb Flynn's Sentencing

Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley.
Source: Ashley Flynn / FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley.

Flynn was incredibly emotional as each verdict was read aloud in the courtroom, visibly shaking and crying.

According to his attorney, Patrick Mulligan, he faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole. The sentencing has been set for October 5.

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Ashley Flynn's Family Releases Statement

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Image of Caleb Flynn's sentencing has been scheduled for October 5, 2026.
Source: COURT TV

Caleb Flynn's sentencing has been scheduled for October 5, 2026.

In a heartfelt statement released after the conviction, Ashley's family said they "refuse to let the evil that ended Ashley's life have the final word in her story."

"Ashley loved Jesus with her whole heart. Her faith wasn't simply something she simply spoke about. It was how she lived," they added. "She loved people well, found joy beyond her circumstances, prayed boldly for her family, and wanted her life to point people to Jesus."

"Most of all, she loved being a mom," the family's statement concludes. "She prayed over her girls, taught them to love God, and showed them what it looked like to live with faith, kindness, joy, and grace."

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