'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Wife Saved Eerie Photo on Phone Weeks Before She Was Shot Twice in Head

Flynn then proceeded to manipulate the scene to make it look like a stranger had broken in and taken her life. He told law enforcement that he'd been asleep in another room with their kids when the supposed stranger came into their Ohio home and shot Ashley.

During an eight-day-long trial this month, however, the prosecution highlighted several disturbing text messages, uncovering what they believe to be Flynn's motive. On multiple occasions, he and his much younger mistress, Alleigha Botner, texted about how they wanted Ashley dead.

“I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” one message from Flynn to Botner read.