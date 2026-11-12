EXCLUSIVE: ICE Accused of Secret Deportation Plan for Nurse Educator — Congressman Demands Her Release
Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
A California nurse educator who spent more than a decade caring for patients and training future healthcare workers is at the center of a federal immigration battle after authorities allegedly attempted to deport her to an undisclosed country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to congressional documents obtained by Radar, Rep. Josh Harder demanded the immediate release of Dr. Ann Lawani after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested her at her California home and transported her thousands of miles to a detention facility in Louisiana.
Congressman Sounds Alarm Over ICE Detention
In an October 20 letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Harder raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding Lawani's detention and the government's reported efforts to remove her from the United States.
The congressman said Lawani had lived openly in Lodi, California, for 13 years, maintained federally authorized employment, and complied with immigration requirements. He also noted that an immigration judge previously granted Lawani withholding of removal to Nigeria after determining she would likely face persecution there.
Despite those protections, ICE allegedly pursued her deportation to an unidentified third country without providing her attorney with the relevant documentation. Harder warned that the circumstances raised questions about due process, transparency, and the justification for her continued detention.
Family Left Searching for Answers
The congressional letter also described how Lawani was transferred through multiple states following her arrest.
During those transfers, her whereabouts reportedly disappeared from ICE's online detainee locator, leaving her family and attorney struggling to determine where she was being held. Harder urged federal officials to explain the proposed deportation destination and provide supporting travel documentation.
The congressman also revealed that a federal judge had ordered Lawani not to be removed while her habeas corpus petition remained pending.
Nursing Students Face Disruption
Lawani's detention has reportedly created significant challenges for the University of San Francisco, where she oversees the education of approximately 230 nursing students.
According to Harder's letter, she also coordinates 51 faculty members and manages partnerships with 38 clinical sites. Beyond her university responsibilities, Lawani practices nursing at John Muir Health and helps care for her 83-year-old father.
University officials warned that her sudden absence had interrupted student assessments, delayed curriculum development, and threatened accreditation requirements.
Congressman Demands Immediate Release
Harder renewed his public demands in a November 10 press release, calling for Lawani's release and return to California. In his earlier letter, he urged DHS to release her under appropriate supervision while her legal proceedings continued.
He also demanded an explanation for her detention and documentation identifying the country to which ICE reportedly intended to deport her. The dispute now centers on whether federal immigration authorities can justify keeping Lawani detained while her legal challenge proceeds.
The congressional allegations do not establish that an unlawful deportation plan existed, and the underlying federal court filings remain essential to determining the government's position.
For now, Harder's demand places renewed attention on Lawani's detention and the unanswered questions surrounding her proposed removal.