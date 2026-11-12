EXCLUSIVE: ICE Accused of Secret Deportation Plan for Nurse Educator — Congressman Demands Her Release

In an October 20 letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Harder raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding Lawani's detention and the government's reported efforts to remove her from the United States.

The congressman said Lawani had lived openly in Lodi, California, for 13 years, maintained federally authorized employment, and complied with immigration requirements. He also noted that an immigration judge previously granted Lawani withholding of removal to Nigeria after determining she would likely face persecution there.

Despite those protections, ICE allegedly pursued her deportation to an unidentified third country without providing her attorney with the relevant documentation. Harder warned that the circumstances raised questions about due process, transparency, and the justification for her continued detention.