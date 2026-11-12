Inside Stan Lee's Last Days: Marvel Comics Legend Endured 'Mistreatment and Manipulation' Before His Death at 95, Ex Personal Assistant Claims

Jonathan Bolerjack, who is also a videographer, worked for Lee for roughly four years before his passing.

In his controversial documentary Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, he pieced together footage documenting Lee's life and alleged that the elderly man endured "mistreatment, manipulation and betrayal at the hands of a few bad actors" before he died.

In one clip shared on YouTube, prior to the Summer 2026 release of the doc, he claimed, "At the time, I didn’t have the power to stop it, but I did have a camera – and filmed everything."