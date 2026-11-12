Inside Stan Lee's Last Days: Marvel Comics Legend Endured 'Mistreatment and Manipulation' Before His Death at 95, Ex Personal Assistant Claims
Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Stan Lee passed away at 95 after decades of weaving countless inspirational superhero stories at Marvel Comics, but his last days were allegedly filled with tragedy.
Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the comic book legend's death, RadarOnline.com revisits the shocking allegations Lee's former personal assistant made about his final days.
Ex Personal Assistant Documented Stan Lee's Final Years
Jonathan Bolerjack, who is also a videographer, worked for Lee for roughly four years before his passing.
In his controversial documentary Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, he pieced together footage documenting Lee's life and alleged that the elderly man endured "mistreatment, manipulation and betrayal at the hands of a few bad actors" before he died.
In one clip shared on YouTube, prior to the Summer 2026 release of the doc, he claimed, "At the time, I didn’t have the power to stop it, but I did have a camera – and filmed everything."
Alleged Elder Abuse and Mismanagement
Back in 2018, Lee’s daughter, J.C., was granted an elder abuse restraining order against her dad’s former manager and caretaker, Keya Morgan. The court document ordered Morgan to stay away from the comic book creator, his brother, and J.C.
He was eventually hit with several charges, including theft, embezzlement, and false imprisonment of an adult. However, the case was declared a mistrial and dismissed.
Another Manager Accused of Defrauding Stan Lee
Another of Stan's former managers, Max Anderson, was accused of defrauding the late Marvel star from money made at fan events.
Alex Barajas, a producer Bolerjack's documentary, claimed Anderson would tell Stan that they didn't make "enough" money at merchandise signings – despite actually making a shocking amount of cash.
"Once the signing was finished, if you were one of Max’s chosen few that he trusted, you would go in the back and count money," he claimed. "When you see that much money so easily obtained, you never forget it. Honestly, it changes you. There was no oversight. We were just handed tons and tons of cash and told to count it, and we just handed it over to Max."
Stan Lee Wanted to Bring 'Fairytales' Back to Adults
Stan released his very first comic in 1941 for Captain America Comics #3. Throughout his career, he went on to help create numerous super-powered characters and storylines that are still beloved and play major roles in some of the entertainment industry's most lucrative films of the past two decades.
"I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life," Stan told The Associated Press in a 2016 sit-down about his appreciation for comics. "I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups."
"We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches," he continued. "Well, you get a little bit older and you're too old to read fairy tales. But I don't think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical and very imaginative."