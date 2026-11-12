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EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Sets Strict Terms for Peace With Harry'

Prince William reportedly lays down firm conditions for reconciling with his estranged brother, Harry.
Source: MEGA

Prince William allegedly has laid down firm conditions for reconciling with his estranged brother, Harry.

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Prince William is ready to break his long silence with his estranged brother, Prince Harry – but the future king is laying down one ironclad condition before secret peace talks can begin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William, 44, is willing to speak with Harry, 42, by phone or video without their wives or children present, according to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

But William has one nonnegotiable demand: Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, 45, must stop publicly discussing Princess Kate Middleton, 44, and their three children – Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

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William and Harry's Secret Peace Talks

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Prince William is reportedly willing to hold private peace talks with Prince Harry without their wives or children present.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Prince William is reportedly willing to hold private peace talks with Prince Harry without their wives or children present.

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"This cannot continue," said a royal source, warning that the brothers' years-long silence has made family relations increasingly awkward.

"Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish," said the source. "Their feud has become a national joke."

Arrangements are reportedly underway for a private phone or video call, with neither wife nor any of the children taking part – leaving the focus squarely on William and Harry.

The private conversation would mark a major thaw in the once-close brothers' icy relationship.

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William's Strict Warning Over Meghan and Kate

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Sources claim William wants Meghan Markle to stop publicly discussing Princess Kate Middleton and their three children before talks begin.
Source: MEGA

Sources claim William wants Meghan Markle to stop publicly discussing Princess Kate Middleton and their three children before talks begin.

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"William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Kate and his children kept out of Meghan's mouth," the source explained.

"No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging William's wife or children into their grievances. They're all off-limits."

The royal rift has even become comedy fodder, with the British version of Saturday Night Live mocking William, Princess Kate, Harry and Markle in a biting Oct. 10 sketch.

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William Opens Door to Harry Reconciliation

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Prince Harry's 2023 memoir, 'Spare,' reportedly remains a source of tension between him and Prince William.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Prince Harry's 2023 memoir, 'Spare,' reportedly remains a source of tension between him and Prince William.

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"They're being laughed at," said the source. "This is the future king and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up."

William's apparent willingness to talk doesn't mean all is forgiven, however.

"Harry has caused a lot of damage in William's eyes," said an insider, referring to the explosive 2021 TV interview Harry and Meghan gave CBS after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, as well as Harry's ballsy decision to air family secrets in his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare.

"Harry may never be able to repair the damage he's caused, but somehow William is willing to finally open the door a crack and talk to his brother," said the insider. "William may end up regretting it, but there's no turning back now."

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Harry Faces Make-or-Break Royal Family Decision

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Royal insiders suggest Prince Harry must respect William's conditions for a potential reconciliation between the estranged brothers.
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders suggest Prince Harry must respect William's conditions for a potential reconciliation between the estranged brothers.

The ball is in Harry's court.

"He'd be crazy not to abide by William's rules," said the source. "And William isn't asking a lot. He just wants Harry and Meghan to keep Kate's and the kids' names out of their mouths."

This could be a make-or-break moment for the estranged princes.

"It can be a small step in the right direction – or a huge step in the wrong direction," said the source. "Because the more Harry and Meghan talk about William and his family – even in private – the worse off the monarchy will be."

"After all," said the insider, "the brothers can't carry on this vicious fight forever."

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