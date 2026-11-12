EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Sets Strict Terms for Peace With Harry'

William, 44, is willing to speak with Harry, 42, by phone or video without their wives or children present, according to Rob Shuter 's Naughty But Nice Substack.

Prince William is ready to break his long silence with his estranged brother, Prince Harry – but the future king is laying down one ironclad condition before secret peace talks can begin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince William is reportedly willing to hold private peace talks with Prince Harry without their wives or children present.

"This cannot continue," said a royal source, warning that the brothers' years-long silence has made family relations increasingly awkward.

"Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish," said the source. "Their feud has become a national joke."

Arrangements are reportedly underway for a private phone or video call, with neither wife nor any of the children taking part – leaving the focus squarely on William and Harry.

The private conversation would mark a major thaw in the once-close brothers' icy relationship.