'It's Not Fair!': Fired Press Sec. Katie Zacharia Rages at BBC Host Over GOP Midterm Loss in Shocking Meltdown

In the sit-down, which aired on November 9, Zacharia repeatedly interrupted the host while defending President Donald Trump after Republicans’ midterm losses and denied reports that she is seeking to get her old job back, RadarOnline can report.

Zacharia, who served only five days as press secretary before being dismissed in October, rejected suggestions that Trump had become a political “loser.”

She described him as the “fighter-in-chief,” said the results of the midterms were “not even a setback,” and argued that “Republicans are better on the defense than offense.”

She further claimed the midterms “gave a very clear runway for a Republican president in 2028” and pointed to Trump’s 147 executive orders.