'It's Not Fair!': Fired Press Sec. Katie Zacharia Rages at BBC Host Over GOP Midterm Loss in Shocking Meltdown
Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia clashed with BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire in a heated interview.
In the sit-down, which aired on November 9, Zacharia repeatedly interrupted the host while defending President Donald Trump after Republicans’ midterm losses and denied reports that she is seeking to get her old job back, RadarOnline can report.
Clash Over Midterm Results
Zacharia, who served only five days as press secretary before being dismissed in October, rejected suggestions that Trump had become a political “loser.”
She described him as the “fighter-in-chief,” said the results of the midterms were “not even a setback,” and argued that “Republicans are better on the defense than offense.”
She further claimed the midterms “gave a very clear runway for a Republican president in 2028” and pointed to Trump’s 147 executive orders.
Zacharia Weighs in on Alaska Election Claims
The exchange intensified when Derbyshire asked what had changed after Trump initially indicated he would accept the results.
Zacharia repeatedly redirected to Alaska’s Senate race, where Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan faced Democrat Mary Peltola and an independent also named Dan J. Sullivan.
“I’m asking you, do you think thats fair,” she said. "You don’t want to answer the question because you know it’s not fair… You know that, that was a set-up!”
She pressed Derbyshire on whether she had read a New York Times' reporting on the controversy and asked, “Who put Dan S. Sullivan on that ballot?”
Defense of J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth
Derbyshire then raised Vice President J.D. Vance’s post-election comments that the Iran war had hurt Republicans, but Zacharia rejected any suggestion of a divide.
“The president has been very clear; there is not any kind of ‘at odds’ right now," she claimed. "Any kind of insinuation that there’s this massive division happening is not actually understanding the relationship between the president and the vice president.”
On Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth facing a possible impeachment effort, she laughed and said, “Pete Hegseth should absolutely not resign."
"He’s been a wonderful secretary of war," she added. "History will prove that not only President Trump, but also Secretary Hegseth will be thanked for ensuring the UK and the rest of the world won’t have to deal with nuclearized Iran.”
As Radar previously reported, House Republicans later blocked the impeachment articles.
Zacharia Denies Reports She Wants Her Job Back
The interview came a day after The New York Post reported that sources claimed Zacharia was seeking a return as press secretary.
She denied it to TMZ, “I maintain a loyal and great relationship with the President, but this story is utterly fake… I’m not auditioning for the role.”
She criticized anonymous sourcing and later posted that after the chief-of-staff change “the only thing these ‘anonymous White House sources’ can do is leak more fake news about me. Sad!”