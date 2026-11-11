Michelle Obama Mocks Barack's Relentless Optimism as She Tells Daughters Malia and Sasha to Stop Relying on Their Parents for Hope
Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama joked that her husband, Barack Obama, is such an eternal optimist that she teases him about his "Mr. Hopeful" persona being too much sometimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady claimed that it was a trait she learned to appreciate about her spouse, but his mantra of hope has her proclaiming "enough" already.
Michelle Obama Offers Her Take on 'Hope'
At the end of Michelle's Wednesday, November 11 IMO podcast featuring guest Trevor Noah, they took a viewer question from a 63-year-old grandmother in Detroit about encouraging the next generation.
"As someone who cares about our collective liberation and as an elder trying to support them, I want to know: how do we reinforce hope, joy, and persistence in our youth as they face the harsh realities of what this world can be and as they continue to fight for a better future?" listener Deborah wanted to know.
Michelle responded, "I want to stop selling our kids on somebody's got to make you feel hopeful because that means you wait for somebody to fix it. And I'd rather say, well, I don't want you to be discouraged and depressed because you can't stay stuck in your head."
Michelle Obama Teases 'Mr. Hopeful' Husband That Hope Message Is 'Enough'
The former White House resident noted, "So for that reason, I try publicly to always be optimistic because you've got to set the tone for them to understand, and the context in order to do that, you have to have some optimism."
"And I appreciate that about my husband. I mean, sometimes I tease him. 'It's like, Oh, Mr. Hopeful'...enough, enough." Michelle declared in an annoyed voice.
Barack famously built his 2008 presidential campaign around the promise of "Hope and Change," with artist Shepard Fairey's iconic "HOPE" poster becoming one of the most recognizable political images in modern history.
The eternal optimist coined the term "the audacity of hope" in his 2004 keynote speech at the 2004 DNC convention, as the then-freshman U.S. Senator declared, "The audacity of hope! That is God's greatest gift to us, the bedrock of this nation; the belief in things not seen; the belief that there are better days ahead."
Barack went on to use it as the title of his best-selling 2006 book, The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.
Michelle Obama Claims She 'Shouldn't Be Fighting' for Her Children to Find 'Hope'
Michelle went on to share how she's more tough-love when it comes to "hope."
"It's important to be reminded. But I also want the elders to stop thinking, ' How can I get my kids here?'" she explained.
"I'm 62, my kids are adults. I want them to have their...this is your life. It's your future," the Becoming author said of daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.
"I shouldn't be fighting for your hope to the bitter end. You gotta grab the baton. It's your turn now," Michelle proclaimed, saying that her grown daughters need to take charge of their own futures rather than rely on their famous parents to keep inspiring them.
Michelle Obama Thrilled When Daughters Moved Out While Barack 'Cried'
Michelle caused a stir in August when she told guest Jon Stewart that she didn't miss having her daughters living at home and savored a life that was "all mine."
"I love them. I'm going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them, but, you know, Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, 'Bye. Goodbye!'" The Light We Carry author snarked, describing how thrilled she was about becoming an empty nester while her husband was heartbroken.
"The thing I miss, though, is the job. Like, don't you miss? Like, it gave a meaning and like pattern to my life," dad-of-two Stewart explained as Michelle jumped in with an immediate "No!"
"I'm good. Look at all this meaning," the smiling Chicago native beamed as she waved her hand across her podcast studio's digs.
Michelle added, "I have a wonderful pattern. I love my schedule. I have a great schedule, and it's all mine."