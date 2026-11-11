Michelle Obama Mocks Barack's Relentless Optimism as She Tells Daughters Malia and Sasha to Stop Relying on Their Parents for Hope

The former White House resident noted, "So for that reason, I try publicly to always be optimistic because you've got to set the tone for them to understand, and the context in order to do that, you have to have some optimism."

"And I appreciate that about my husband. I mean, sometimes I tease him. 'It's like, Oh, Mr. Hopeful'...enough, enough." Michelle declared in an annoyed voice.

Barack famously built his 2008 presidential campaign around the promise of "Hope and Change," with artist Shepard Fairey's iconic "HOPE" poster becoming one of the most recognizable political images in modern history.

The eternal optimist coined the term "the audacity of hope" in his 2004 keynote speech at the 2004 DNC convention, as the then-freshman U.S. Senator declared, "The audacity of hope! That is God's greatest gift to us, the bedrock of this nation; the belief in things not seen; the belief that there are better days ahead."

Barack went on to use it as the title of his best-selling 2006 book, The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.