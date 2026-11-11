The View's Sara Haines Reveals Why She Thinks Donald Trump Tapped Stephen Miller for Chief of Staff Job After Firing Susie Wiles
Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
Sara Haines has some thoughts about Donald Trump appointing Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff, RadarOnline.com can report.
Miller replaced Susie Wiles, who stepped down in light of the Republican Party's major losses in the 2026 midterm elections.
Sara Haines Questions Trump's Intentions
On The View this Monday, November 9, Haines revealed why she believes the President chose Miller to take on the role.
According to her, it could indicate that he has no real intention of working with Democrats, despite his previous vow to do so.
She also thinks Trump is seeking fierce loyalty now that his MAGA fanbase is dwindling and is prepared to double down on some of his more controversial policies.
Sara Haines Compares Stephen Miller to a 'Guard Dog'
"I think when you say, 'Hey, I'm going to move forward and work with this Congress,' and then you put Stephen Miller on it, it's like sending your attack guard dog and saying, 'Try talk to him,'" Haines began.
"It's not a matter of will they, won't they?" she noted. "It’s like, 'We're working with Stephen Miller; what can we do here?'"
Sara Haines Predicts Trump Will Go Down 'Screaming'
The TV personality continued, "I think he's got this rage that he – this is President Trump – that he lost, and he's like, 'If I'm going down, I'm not going down sweetly with Susie Wiles. I'm going down screaming and doing all of the nasty things,' because Stephen Miller probably is the most emblematic of that in his inner circle."
She added, "I think 2) he knows he's lost his MAGA base, and those were the people that were just cheering him on, and he needed that, and they've lost. Who is more MAGA than Stephen Miller? Probably no one."
Trump is 'Desperate' For Loyalty?
"He is so desperate to see the loyalty that now he's lost, because with losing these, he's lame duck,” she added. "And now anyone in Congress, although very late to the game, they could turn on him."
"Republicans, they could vote with the Democrats now that they have that ruling power and the numbers, and I think he's desperate for a loyal person," Haines concluded. "And Stephen Miller would do anything.”