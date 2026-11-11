Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

The View's Sara Haines Reveals Why She Thinks Donald Trump Tapped Stephen Miller for Chief of Staff Job After Firing Susie Wiles

Split image of Sara Haines, Stephen Miller, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines shared her thoughts on Trump appointing Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sara Haines has some thoughts about Donald Trump appointing Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff, RadarOnline.com can report.

Miller replaced Susie Wiles, who stepped down in light of the Republican Party's major losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Questions Trump's Intentions

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sara Haines thinks Trump has has no real intention of working with Democrats.
Source: MEGA

Haines thinks Trump has has no real intention of working with Democrats.

On The View this Monday, November 9, Haines revealed why she believes the President chose Miller to take on the role.

According to her, it could indicate that he has no real intention of working with Democrats, despite his previous vow to do so.

She also thinks Trump is seeking fierce loyalty now that his MAGA fanbase is dwindling and is prepared to double down on some of his more controversial policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Compares Stephen Miller to a 'Guard Dog'

Image of According to Sara Haines, Stephen Miller is as MAGA as they come.
Source: MEGA

According Haines, Miller is as MAGA as they come.

"I think when you say, 'Hey, I'm going to move forward and work with this Congress,' and then you put Stephen Miller on it, it's like sending your attack guard dog and saying, 'Try talk to him,'" Haines began.

"It's not a matter of will they, won't they?" she noted. "It’s like, 'We're working with Stephen Miller; what can we do here?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Predicts Trump Will Go Down 'Screaming'

Image of Sara Haines thinks Trump feels 'rage' over the 2026 midterm elections.
Source: MEGA

Haines thinks Trump feels 'rage' over the 2026 midterm elections.

The TV personality continued, "I think he's got this rage that he – this is President Trump – that he lost, and he's like, 'If I'm going down, I'm not going down sweetly with Susie Wiles. I'm going down screaming and doing all of the nasty things,' because Stephen Miller probably is the most emblematic of that in his inner circle."

She added, "I think 2) he knows he's lost his MAGA base, and those were the people that were just cheering him on, and he needed that, and they've lost. Who is more MAGA than Stephen Miller? Probably no one."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison.

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand After Sexual Assault Conviction — Blasts So-Called 'Two-Tier Justice System'

Photo of Russell Brand

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'On Suicide Watch' After Being handed 10-Year Jail Sentence

Trump is 'Desperate' For Loyalty?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Sara Haines thinks Trump is looking for fierce loyalty.
Source: MEGA

Haines thinks Trump is looking for fierce loyalty.

"He is so desperate to see the loyalty that now he's lost, because with losing these, he's lame duck,” she added. "And now anyone in Congress, although very late to the game, they could turn on him."

"Republicans, they could vote with the Democrats now that they have that ruling power and the numbers, and I think he's desperate for a loyal person," Haines concluded. "And Stephen Miller would do anything.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.