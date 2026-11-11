Donald Trump Jr. Defends Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand After Sexual Assault Conviction — Blasts So-Called 'Two-Tier Justice System'
Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. came to Russell Brand's defense after the comedian was convicted of r--- and sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Radar reported, the 51-year-old went on trial for three counts of r--- and one count of attempted indecent assault. Brand was found guilty of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault.
Donald Trump Jr. Questions Verdict
The comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, of which he'll presumably serve two-thirds. The president's eldest son has since defended the actor and criticized the U.K.'s justice system.
"He's one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem... No one seemed to think he was a r-pist then, but he finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them," Trump Jr. said on a recent episode of his podcast Triggered.
"And now he's going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for r--- when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years," Trump Jr. continued.
Donald Trump Jr. Claims Lack of Physical Evidence
Don Jr. said there was no physical proof like DNA, forensic evidence, or police reports "from the time now decades old."
The 48-year-old claimed "sentences handed to Muslim grooming gangs" are less "severe" than what Brand received.
"Every week we did a story about some kid getting raped in a tank by, oh, they just let him off with a slap on the wrist. We told him not to do it again," he stated.
The Triggered host said the U.K. has a "two-tier justice" system that Brand is a victim of.
Judge Denounces Russell Brand as 'Sexual Predator'
During Brand's sentencing, Judge Mr. Justice Bennathan told the disgraced comic, "About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever—and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator."
Victim impact statements were also read aloud during the hearing.
Victim Rebuts Defense Claims Regarding Timing of Report
The woman whom Brand was convicted of r----- told the court she did not report her attack "simply because of the media documentary," as the defendant's lawyer alleged.
She shared that by the time the documentary was released in 2023, she was aware of cops investigating the comedian and had become mentally strong enough to share her story.
The victim shared she hoped she'd be able to report her attack "eventually," but it took a "long time" for her to reach that place.