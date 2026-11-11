Donald Trump Jr. Defends Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand After Sexual Assault Conviction — Blasts So-Called 'Two-Tier Justice System'

As Radar reported, the 51-year-old went on trial for three counts of r--- and one count of attempted indecent assault. Brand was found guilty of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault.

Donald Trump Jr. said Brand was accused of r-- after he saw 'aspects of conservative life.'

The comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, of which he'll presumably serve two-thirds. The president's eldest son has since defended the actor and criticized the U.K.'s justice system.

"He's one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem... No one seemed to think he was a r-pist then, but he finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them," Trump Jr. said on a recent episode of his podcast Triggered.

"And now he's going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for r--- when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years," Trump Jr. continued.