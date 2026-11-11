EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Moves to Toss Jan. 6 Jail Abuse Lawsuit — as Tucker Carlson Interview Fuels New 'Mistreatment of Detainees' Allegations

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses jail officials of subjecting January 6 defendants to troubling conditions while awaiting trial.

The petition alleges detainees experienced prolonged solitary confinement, extended lockdowns, inadequate medical treatment, denial of religious services, and interference with access to legal counsel.

In a 20-page memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss, DOJ attorneys confirmed that the Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into conditions at D.C. Department of Corrections facilities.

The investigation, announced October 19, examines potential constitutional violations dating back to January 1, 2021, including alleged excessive force, inadequate medical care, unsafe conditions, and insufficient nutrition.

Federal attorneys argued the investigation already covers the period during which January 6 defendants were incarcerated.