EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'On Suicide Watch' After Being handed 10-Year Jail Sentence

The 51-year-old former television presenter was sentenced to 10 years and six months at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9, after being convicted of r-pe and three sexual assaults.

Russell Brand is facing serious concerns over his safety and mental well-being after receiving a decade-long prison sentence, with fears growing the disgraced comedian could struggle to cope with the harsh realities of incarceration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brand was remanded at HMP Wandsworth following his conviction, although his long-term prison placement remains unconfirmed. He must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

A prison source has now claimed: "Someone in Brand's position would require careful monitoring, particularly during the early stages of imprisonment. He is essentially on suicide watch now as he is classed as a high risk to himself.

"The combination of a lengthy sentence, intense public scrutiny and an unfamiliar environment can create enormous psychological pressure. Prison authorities need to assess any concerns about his mental health and personal safety, and he is being monitored around the clock at the moment."

Brand is understood to have received a visit from a prison chaplain, who is said to have prayed with him following his conviction.