Epstein Files Bill Has Required Signatures Needed to Force House Vote, GOP Rep. Claims — After Explosive Report on Predator Is Released

Massie launched a discharge petition over the summer to force a vote on the bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. On Wednesday, California Rep. John Garamendi became the 218th and final necessary signature on the petition.

All 214 House Democrats signed the petition, along with four Republicans. In addition to Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, both from South Carolina, added their John Hancocks to the document.

The bill would allow Epstein victims, prosecutors, and lawmakers to sue the Attorney General over withheld files, give survivors access to unredacted records, and expose DOJ and FBI officials to criminal penalties for deliberately concealing or destroying evidence. It would also prevent officials from exploiting legal loopholes to keep documents buried.

"Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden," said Massie.