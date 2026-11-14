Billionaire Meltdown: Jensen Huang, 63, Calls Himself a Piece of S--t in His Final Hours at NVIDIA as U.S. Spies Unmask Him in Intercepted Messages About an Affair With a Suspected Chinese Spy

The controversy has also drawn congressional scrutiny, with three House committee chairmen requesting a closed-door briefing about Huang's interactions with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive identified in public reporting as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

The 63-year-old stepped down on Nov. 11, with Nvidia publicly announcing his departure the following day. The company's board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO after reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a woman U.S. intelligence officials suspect of having ties to Chinese espionage.

Jensen Huang's responses to emails slowed down during his last day at Nvidia

Huang's departure followed a dramatic deterioration in his relationship with Nvidia's leadership, according to Bloomberg.

The publication reported that his usually energetic approach had given way to increasingly dismissive responses as the controversy intensified.

People familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that Huang began responding to colleagues with phrases such as "whatever" and "I don't care." His typically frequent email replies also became noticeably less regular.

He also reportedly described himself as a "piece of s--t" in conversations with people close to him, Bloomberg reported.

The situation escalated after Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter confronted Huang about his relationship with Alice Huang, according to Bloomberg and reporting cited by other outlets. Huang subsequently acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

The company's board launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Independent directors were assigned to oversee the inquiry with outside legal counsel.