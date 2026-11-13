Kaitlan Collins Exposes Growing Republican Revolt Over Donald Trump's Support for Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Collins discussed the controversy after Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday, November 12. She noted that the FBI had been investigating his relationship with the woman, identified in reports as Alice Huang, for at least a year.

The journalist also said intelligence warnings had reached Lutnick and Trump. Citing a source, Collins reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally briefed the president about the matter before Huang joined Trump's delegation to Beijing in May.

"There's a growing consensus, including among Republicans, that… Lutnick has some serious questions to answer as well," Collins said.

She also highlighted Trump's continued support for Huang, noting that the president had praised the technology executive even as the controversy unfolded.