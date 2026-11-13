Black Mom Says Boy Rejected Daughter for 'Somebody White' to Attend Homecoming. Then Her Mom Discovers He's Black Too

A Texas mother was left questioning the racial preferences of teenagers after her daughter was reportedly turned down as a homecoming date because a boy wanted to take "somebody white" instead. Brittany Hidalgo, who shares videos on TikTok as @brittanythelawyer, said she was particularly surprised by the rejection because the boy was Black himself. Hidalgo recounted the experience in a TikTok video, asking other parents how they would respond if their sons expressed a similar preference. She also explained that her daughter had already expressed concerns about finding a date, believing that Black boys at the school preferred white girls.

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Daughter Needed a Boy From Another School to Attend Homecoming

Source: BRITTANYTHELAWYER/TIKTOK Her daughter goes to an all-girls school, so she needs a boy from the nearby all-boys school to invite her

Hidalgo explained that her daughter attends an all-girls school that does not host a homecoming dance. A nearby all-boys school organizes the event, allowing girls from her daughter's school to attend if they receive invitations from students there. Her daughter was eager to go, particularly because her friends were planning to attend. "She really wants to go," Hidalgo said. One of the teenager's friends had already found a date whose friend was also hoping to bring someone to the dance. The group planned to connect the two teenagers to see if they would be interested in going together.

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Boy Reportedly Rejects Her After Seeing Her Picture

Source: BRITTANYTHELAWYER/TIKTOK The boy saw a photo of her daughter and told his friends he’d rather go with somebody white

Before the introduction could happen, the girl's friend's date reportedly shared a photograph of Hidalgo's daughter with his friend. According to the mother's account, the boy responded that he "would rather go with somebody white." Hidalgo said the response caught her off guard because the teenager commenting was Black. "And this is a Black boy," she said in the video. The mother explained that the two teenagers had not met in person before the reported rejection. Instead, the boy had apparently made his decision after seeing her daughter's picture.

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Daughter Says Black Boys Also Prefer White Girls

Source: VLADISLAV NAHORNY/UNSPLASH The mom then pointed out that the boy who said that is also Black

Hidalgo suggested that the incident was especially upsetting because her daughter had already expressed concerns about the dating preferences of boys at the school. The teenager had reportedly told her mother that finding a homecoming date would be "really hard." She also explained that "all of the boys want to take white girls, including the Black boys." Her daughter's remarks reflected her perception of the dating dynamics among students at the school. However, Hidalgo's account does not establish that the preference was shared by all the boys. Neither the boy nor his family was identified in the reports. The schools involved were also not named, and no response from either institution was included.

Mother Asks Parents How They Would React to the Comment

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Source: BRITTANYTHELAWYER/TIKTOK Her daughter told her it’s really hard to get a date