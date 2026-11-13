Leaked DHS Messages Reveal Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski's Extraordinary Power Over Deportations

Newly disclosed Department of Homeland Security communications reveal the extent of Corey Lewandowski's influence over immigration enforcement under former Secretary Kristi Noem, with senior officials regularly keeping the political adviser informed about major deportation operations and agency decisions.

The emails and Signal messages, spanning March through August 2025, were obtained by government watchdog American Oversight through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and shared with POLITICO.

They show officials treating Lewandowski as a key member of the department's leadership despite his lack of a formal executive position.

The exchanges also reveal his involvement in discussions about deportations to third countries, the detention of migrants in Djibouti, and the controversial removal of Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador.

The disclosures come as Lewandowski faces increased scrutiny over his government work and alleged involvement in questionable contracting practices.