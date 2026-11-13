Leaked DHS Messages Reveal Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski's Extraordinary Power Over Deportations
Nov. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Newly disclosed Department of Homeland Security communications reveal the extent of Corey Lewandowski's influence over immigration enforcement under former Secretary Kristi Noem, with senior officials regularly keeping the political adviser informed about major deportation operations and agency decisions.
The emails and Signal messages, spanning March through August 2025, were obtained by government watchdog American Oversight through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and shared with POLITICO.
They show officials treating Lewandowski as a key member of the department's leadership despite his lack of a formal executive position.
The exchanges also reveal his involvement in discussions about deportations to third countries, the detention of migrants in Djibouti, and the controversial removal of Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador.
The disclosures come as Lewandowski faces increased scrutiny over his government work and alleged involvement in questionable contracting practices.
Officials Routinely Shared Sensitive DHS Updates With Lewandowski
Senior Homeland Security officials frequently included Lewandowski in discussions typically reserved for the department's highest-ranking leaders.
In one email, Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar instructed an aide, Clark Barrow, to prepare information for "S1 and Corey." The designation "S1" was internal shorthand for Noem, according to POLITICO.
Then-acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons and other senior officials also communicated with Lewandowski through Signal. The messages show him receiving high-level briefings alongside Noem and Edgar, including updates about a closely watched deportation case and DHS operations in Djibouti.
Lewandowski served as an unpaid special government employee and became Noem's de facto chief of staff. The arrangement allowed him to advise the department without holding a traditional government position.
However, the communications raise questions about how much influence he exercised over agency decisions and how officials understood his authority. The records also show Noem was absent from several exchanges in which Lewandowski participated.
Lewandowski Expressed Enthusiasm About Deportation Operations
Some of the most striking exchanges document Lewandowski's reactions to the administration's immigration enforcement efforts.
On July 5, 2025, Lyons informed senior officials that a deportation flight to South Sudan had successfully landed after weeks of legal challenges involving eight men detained at a U.S. military base in Djibouti.
"Praise Jesus," Lewandowski responded.
The exchange was not an isolated expression of enthusiasm. On July 15, after DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin asked whether another third-country removal flight had taken place, Lewandowski declared, "I love deportations."
Lyons responded, "And they are only going to get better, sir!"
American Oversight Executive Director Chioma Chukwu criticized the tone of the exchanges, describing them as evidence of a "disturbing culture of cruelty" within the department.
She argued that Congress should investigate the communications and obtain additional records to understand how senior officials made decisions about immigration enforcement.
Congressional and Criminal Investigations Target Lewandowski
The newly disclosed communications arrive as lawmakers prepare to examine Lewandowski's influence during his time at DHS.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is expected to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when Democrats take control of the Senate, renewed her demand on November 10 that Lewandowski preserve records related to his government service.
Her request follows concerns about his involvement in agency contracting and reports that he sometimes conducted official business outside government email and telephone systems.
Separately, the DHS inspector general referred an investigation involving Lewandowski and department contracting matters to the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors are examining allegations involving a $220 million advertising contract and claims that he sought payments from contractors, including GEO Group.
Lewandowski has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. The Justice Department's investigation follows months of scrutiny over his unusual position and alleged influence over government spending.
DHS Officials Decline to Address Lewandowski's Role
Lewandowski declined to comment to POLITICO about the newly disclosed communications. DHS also declined to discuss the matter, while a representative for Noem did not respond to the outlet's request.
Former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also declined to elaborate on Lewandowski's involvement, saying the messages reflected her responsibilities in carrying out her job. Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan and other officials did not respond to requests for comment, according to POLITICO.
Lewandowski and Noem have previously denied allegations that they were romantically involved during their time working together at DHS. Both have also faced questions about the nature of their professional relationship.
Noem was removed as DHS secretary in March 2026, and the department subsequently confirmed that Lewandowski no longer held a position there.
American Oversight is continuing its legal efforts to obtain additional government communications.