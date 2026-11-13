Trump's Commerce Chief Howard Lutnick Faces Ouster Calls After Nvidia CEO's Shock Exit

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing growing scrutiny over the Trump administration's handling of Nvidia's advanced chip exports to China, following CEO Jensen Huang's sudden resignation.

Senior White House officials are reportedly discussing whether Lutnick should be removed from his position, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties are demanding answers about the administration's export approvals and its decision to delay adding dozens of Chinese companies to a key U.S. trade blacklist.

The controversy intensified on Thursday, November 12, when Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president and CEO, effective immediately.

The departure followed reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of having ties to China's Ministry of State Security.

The allegations have prompted concerns about potential national security breaches and whether sensitive U.S. technology reached China through the company's business dealings. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe its corporate secrets or national security were compromised.