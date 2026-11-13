Avril Lavigne, 42, Announces She Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl With Mystery Man: 'Our Mini Princess Has Arrived'

Avril Lavigne has surprised fans with the news that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The singer announced the arrival on Friday, November 13, sharing several photos of her newborn and an unidentified man on Instagram.

"Our Mini F--king Princess has arrived," the 42-year-old wrote alongside the pictures.

Lavigne has not revealed her daughter's name or when she was born. She has also kept the identity of the man in the photographs private, without confirming whether he is the child's father.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the singer, who had not previously shared news of a pregnancy. Her post offered a rare glimpse into her growing family while leaving several details about the newborn undisclosed.