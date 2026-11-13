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Home > Celebrity > Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne, 42, Announces She Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl With Mystery Man: 'Our Mini Princess Has Arrived'

Avril Lavigne Announces Birth Of First Child, A Baby Girl
Source: @ MEGA

Nov. 13 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

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Avril Lavigne has surprised fans with the news that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The singer announced the arrival on Friday, November 13, sharing several photos of her newborn and an unidentified man on Instagram.

"Our Mini F--king Princess has arrived," the 42-year-old wrote alongside the pictures.

Lavigne has not revealed her daughter's name or when she was born. She has also kept the identity of the man in the photographs private, without confirming whether he is the child's father.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the singer, who had not previously shared news of a pregnancy. Her post offered a rare glimpse into her growing family while leaving several details about the newborn undisclosed.

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Singer Shares First Photos Of Newborn

Source: @ Avril Lavigne/ IG

Lavigne gave followers a look at her daughter through three photographs. One shows the singer and the unidentified man holding the newborn's tiny hand, while another captures Lavigne cradling the baby in a cheetah-print outfit.

The third picture features three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers arranged on a skateboard. Two adult-size pairs sit beside a miniature pair for the newest member of the family.

Although the photographs offered a glimpse of the couple's new arrival, neither the baby's face nor other identifying details were revealed.

Lavigne also did not identify the man pictured with her or publicly confirm the nature of their relationship.

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Lavigne Has Kept Her Personal Life Private

Image Of Avril Lavigne
Source: @ MEGA

Lavigne was engaged to musician Mod Sun.

The surprise announcement follows several years in which Lavigne's romantic life has largely remained out of the spotlight.

Her last publicly known relationship was with rapper Tyga. The pair were first linked in early 2023 and reportedly ended their romance later that year.

Before Tyga, the singer was engaged to musician Mod Sun. Their engagement ended in February 2023. Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

During a May 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Lavigne opened up about her romantic history. She explained that she had been in serious relationships from a young age and had rarely experienced casual dating because she was generally committed to one person.

Singer Once Spoke About Plans For Children

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Image Of Avril Lavigne
Source: @ MEGA

Lavigne rose to international fame in the early 2000s

Lavigne previously discussed her hopes of becoming a mother during a November 2013 interview with E! News.

At the time, she was married to Kroeger and said she eventually wanted to have children, although she wasn't ready to start a family just yet.

"I want one or two [kids], but not right now," she explained. "Like, in the future. Eventually."

The singer added that she wanted to concentrate on her music and touring before taking that step.

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