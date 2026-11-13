Mariah Carey, 57, Sparks Concern After Appearing to 'Struggle to Walk' in Troubling New Video: 'Something Is Wrong'

However, a number of fans who saw Carey's 2025 Las Vegas residency and her Christimastime in Vegas in December 2025 pointed out that her lack of mobility was nothing new.

"This is how she performed in Vegas – she hardly moved. She was carted, carried, wheeled, pushed – ANYTHING besides moving her OWN across that stage," a concertgoer noted.

Carey has spent years laughing off speculation about her seemingly shaky walking skills.

During a 2024 interview, the New York native was asked to name the wildest rumor she'd ever heard about herself and burst into giggles as she recalled, "One was that I can’t walk by myself, or something like that, like I can’t be upright and walk."

Even as far back as 2007, Carey noted that she's lived in high heels for most of her life, telling The Times, "I guess I'm a heel girl. I can run in them. I could swim in them if necessary."

She went on to add, "I can't wear flat shoes; they give me blisters. My babysitter used to laugh at me because when I was 12, I would always tiptoe. I couldn't walk flat."