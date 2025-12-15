EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Meltdown! Diva Songstress Panicking Her Hit Christmas Song Won't Rule the Holiday Season for the First Time in Decades – All Because of Gen Z Playlists
Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Songbird Mariah Carey – the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas – is quietly panicking that her longtime holiday hit won't dominate the airwaves this year, which would be a blow to her ego and her wallet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christmas Anthem Keeps Her Afloat
Carey, 56, is shaking in her high heels after a string of underperforming singles and lukewarm projects, sources said.
Speaking of Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, a music industry insider said: "This is how she makes her money now. If the song underperforms, the whole brand wobbles."
Mariah's Super Bowl
Sources observed Gen Z's playlists are drifting toward stars such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Michael Bublé.
A source said, "Christmas is her Super Bowl. If she loses this, what's left?"
Even though Carey has been known as the Queen of Christmas for decades, her holiday album almost didn't happen.
She said in an interview with the New York Times: "I felt it was too early in my career."
With a love for the Christmas season, Carey decided to work on her iconic album.