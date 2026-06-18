EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Hits Sour Note — Shaky Performance Sparks Fears Her Former Powerhouse's Pipes 'Are In Jeopardy'
June 18 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Songbird Mariah Carey's shaky performance at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book gala in NYC has sparked concern that the stressed-out superstar's once powerful pipes are in jeopardy, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Heartbreak and Tragedy Take Toll on Mariah's Fragile Voice
"Mariah has been carrying an enormous amount of heartbreak," one insider shared. "At some point, emotional exhaustion starts affecting you physically – and for Mariah, it's coming through in her voice."
Sources said the singer has been devastated by her split from longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, ongoing family tensions, and the tragic loss of both her mother and sister on the same day in 2024.
Insiders Say Mariah Is Grieving While Confidence in Voice Wavers
Insiders insisted her iconic voice hasn't disappeared, but said her camp's confidence is rattled.
Another source confided: "She's grieving, drained and trying to hold together this larger-than-life image."