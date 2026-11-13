Trump Labeled 'Delusional' by Critics as He Claims His 'Popularity Is Higher Now' Despite Devastating Midterms Loss

Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, November 12, Trump pointed to his own vote totals in Texas , claiming he received more votes than the state's Republican Senate candidate.

President Donald Trump suggested his popularity may be higher than ever, arguing that Republican candidates could have performed better in the midterm elections if he had been on the ballot, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I'm just I think my level of popularity maybe is higher now than it was," Trump said in a conversation with Salem News Channel. "I'm not sure, but maybe it feels to me that it would be higher other than what happened at the midterms."

Trump said he was surprised by the Republican Party's performance, acknowledging that he was not accustomed to seeing election results like those.

"But, uh, I was very surprised. I'm not used to that. I'm used to, well, every time I ran, we won," he told Hewitt. "When I didn't run, you know, it seems to be, it seems to be difficult."

The 80--year-old also pointed to his campaign appearances ahead of the midterms, arguing that his own electoral performance demonstrated his continued popularity with voters.

He specifically referenced Texas, claiming he received approximately 1.5 million more votes than the state's Republican Senate candidate.

"When you look at that, than the Senate candidate in Texas, it's a lot of votes," the president noted.

Trump suggested that his presence on the ballot could have made a difference in the midterm results, saying he believed Republicans might have performed differently if he had been running.