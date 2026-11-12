Trump's Health Chief RFK Jr. Faces New Probe Over Claims He Misled Congress About Samoa Trip

Sen. Ron Wyden is launching an investigation into whether Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. misled Congress about his 2019 visit to Samoa, pointing to correspondence that appears to conflict with his testimony during his 2025 confirmation hearings. Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., have requested records from Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine organization Kennedy previously led. The lawmakers are seeking documents related to his trip, communications with Samoan officials, and his confirmation process, with a Dec. 4, 2026, deadline for the nonprofit to respond. "We are beginning an investigation into evidence that Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. unlawfully lied to Congress on multiple occasions," the senators wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Documents Raise Questions About RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing Answers

Source: @ MEGA The group has until Dec. 4, 2026, to provide documents requested by the lawmakers.

The senators' request centers on a letter Kennedy sent to Samoa's prime minister in January 2019, before making the trip. Written on Children's Health Defense letterhead, the correspondence proposed an assessment of Samoa's measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines following the deaths of two children who had received improperly prepared doses. Kennedy referenced vaccines or vaccination eight times in the letter, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and The Guardian through open-records litigation. He also suggested that his team examine whether problems with the vaccines could have contributed to the children's deaths. The prime minister subsequently welcomed the proposed assessment and invited Kennedy's team to visit the country. During his January 2025 confirmation hearings, however, Kennedy repeatedly insisted that his reason for traveling to Samoa had nothing to do with vaccines. He told Wyden and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., that he had gone to introduce a medical information system and had not publicly discussed vaccines during his visit. The senators are now seeking records concerning the trip, Kennedy's communications with Samoan officials, his 2024 presidential campaign and his confirmation process. Their request also covers the nonprofit's September convention and communications with federal officials since Jan. 20, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s Samoa Visit Preceded Deadly Measles Outbreak

Source: @ MEGA Kennedy told senators in January 2025 that his 2019 Samoa trip had “nothing to do with vaccines.”

Kennedy traveled to Samoa in May and June 2019 while serving as chairman and chief legal counsel of Children's Health Defense. His wife, actress Cheryl Hines, and a colleague accompanied him. The visit took place against the backdrop of a vaccination crisis. Samoa had temporarily suspended its measles immunization program after two infants died following the administration of improperly prepared vaccine doses. An investigation later attributed those deaths to human error. Months after Kennedy's visit, the island experienced a devastating measles outbreak that killed 83 people, most of them children younger than 5. Public health experts have said anti-vaccine activism contributed to difficulties containing the outbreak, while critics have argued that Kennedy's presence gave vaccine skeptics greater confidence. Kennedy has denied discouraging vaccination and maintained that he did not make public statements about vaccines during his visit. He has also disputed suggestions that his trip contributed to the outbreak. The senators, however, say the newly obtained correspondence warrants a closer examination of what Kennedy told lawmakers while seeking confirmation as the nation's top health official.

Article continues below advertisement

HHS Pushes Back Against Allegations

Source: @ MEGA A 2019 letter to Samoa’s prime minister proposed studying the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

The Department of Health and Human Services has previously rejected claims that Kennedy's Samoa visit was connected to vaccines. Responding to questions from the Associated Press, the department said the trip "was unrelated to vaccines." It also dismissed accusations that Kennedy misled lawmakers, describing suggestions that he lied under oath or to Congress as "not only false but outright defamatory." Children's Health Defense has not publicly responded to the latest records request, according to the Associated Press. The senators' letter is a request for documents, not a subpoena. However, the lawmakers could pursue additional steps if the organization declines to cooperate. There is also an important legal distinction surrounding Kennedy's confirmation hearing: He was not under oath when he made the disputed statements. Knowingly making materially false statements to Congress can still carry criminal consequences, although such cases are rarely prosecuted.

Investigation Could Bring Further Congressional Scrutiny

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @ MEGA A measles outbreak in Samoa months after Kennedy’s visit killed 83 people, most of them children younger than 5.