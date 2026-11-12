Charlie Kirk Defended Russell Brand Against Assault Allegations Before Comedian's Conviction — as Late Podcaster Claimed Critics Were Furious Over His Religious Awakening

"The entire government is going after Russell. I hope you guys know that," Kirk told the audience as Brand sat across from him, while in another segment, he claimed, "You're under attack from the UK government on, I think, completely fake stuff."

The interview took place three months after the Get Him to the Greek star was hit with five criminal charges involving alleged sexual attacks on four women dating back from 1999 through 2005.

Brand publicly embraced becoming a born-again Christian in April 2024, getting baptized in England's Thames River just seven months after the assault allegations first rocked his career, as Kirk defended the embattled star's embrace of Jesus while blasting the investigation against him.

"And you better believe the enemy is not happy that now you're proclaiming Jesus in front of millions of people," Kirk told Brand at the time.