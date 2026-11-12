Charlie Kirk Defended Russell Brand Against Assault Allegations Before Comedian's Conviction — as Late Podcaster Claimed Critics Were Furious Over His Religious Awakening
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly doubled down on her defense of newly convicted sexual offender Russell Brand, suggesting the disgraced comedian had become the target of a wider establishment backlash in Britain after embracing increasingly conservative beliefs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old right-wing firebrand brought up close friend Charlie Kirk and an interview the late Turning Point USA founder did with Brand, 51, where he claimed the actor was the victim of a "satanic attack" by British authorities determined to destroy him after he embraced Christianity.
Megyn Kelly Said Charlie Kirk Saw Russell Brand's Story 'Correctly'
Kelly played footage from Kirk's July 2025 sit-down with Brand at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit, while discussing the case with his friend and supporter Samantha Pressdee during the Wednesday, November 11, episode of her SiriusXM show.
"You know, Samantha, all I can think of as I cover this case is my friend Charlie Kirk, who did interview Russell. And as with virtually everything, Charlie saw the story correctly from the beginning and had the following exchange with Russell, some of which we pulled. Watch this," the former Fox News host said.
Charlie Kirk Claimed Russell Brand Was 'Under Attack' Over Christianity
"The entire government is going after Russell. I hope you guys know that," Kirk told the audience as Brand sat across from him, while in another segment, he claimed, "You're under attack from the UK government on, I think, completely fake stuff."
The interview took place three months after the Get Him to the Greek star was hit with five criminal charges involving alleged sexual attacks on four women dating back from 1999 through 2005.
Brand publicly embraced becoming a born-again Christian in April 2024, getting baptized in England's Thames River just seven months after the assault allegations first rocked his career, as Kirk defended the embattled star's embrace of Jesus while blasting the investigation against him.
"And you better believe the enemy is not happy that now you're proclaiming Jesus in front of millions of people," Kirk told Brand at the time.
Charlie Kirk Claimed Russell Brand Was a Victim of 'Satanic Attack'
"We, as believers, believe Satan is real. Satan is active. Satan attacks. Satan targets. Satan is literally, in Hebrew, Satan means the prosecutor, the deceiver," Kirk noted. "So, all of what you are going through in the United Kingdom is a satanic attack to try to say, 'Oh, Russell, remember that thing that happened 10 years ago,' try to have you feel guilty and ashamed."
Kelly called the clips "chilling to watch" while pointing out that Kirk would be dead by an assassin's bullet two months after the conversation with Brand.
"But he saw exactly what was happening to Russell, and he understood. There are demons out there, and the entire UK wants us to believe that Russell is one of them, as opposed to Russell was a big star with a lot of groupies who threw themselves at him," she claimed.
Megyn Kelly Says UK Authorities Found Russell Brand's Christian Conversion 'Deplorable'
Kelly continued her staunch defense of Brand, saying, "He did not have to perform non-consensual s-- acts on women. He had hundreds, if not thousands, of options for consensual s--, but found God, reformed himself, changed his political outlook, found someone he truly loved, and had three children with her."
"They are completely resistant to that narrative because the new version of Russell is what they find truly deplorable," the former Today host fumed.