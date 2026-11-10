Bear Grylls Faces Fresh Questions Over 'Controversial' Russell Brand Baptism Following Sexual Assault Verdict
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:32 p.m. ET
Bear Grylls is facing renewed questions over his 2024 decision to help baptize Russell Brand – two years before the comedian was found guilty of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault.
The TV adventurer addressed the verdict on November 6, 2026, saying Brand's Christian faith had seemed genuine when he attended his private baptism in 2024. Grylls also acknowledged the women who testified against Brand, describing them as "the heroes of the day."
Bear Grylls Says Russell Brand's Faith Seemed Genuine
Responding to Brand's conviction in a post on X, Grylls defended his decision to attend the baptism while recognizing the outcome of the criminal case.
"Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism," he wrote.
Grylls explained that he had also attended baptisms in prisons involving people convicted of serious crimes.
"It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing," he added. "Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith."
However, Grylls also acknowledged the verdict, writing: "It is right that justice has now been served."
He added that he could not imagine how difficult the period had been for Brand's victims, whom he called "the heroes of the day."
Why Bear Grylls Helped Baptize Russell Brand
Brand revealed in April 2024 that he had been baptised in the River Thames near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. The ceremony took place months after a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and allegations of s*xual misconduct against him.
Sharing a photograph with Grylls after the ceremony, Brand wrote: "Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit."
He also described baptism as "an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name." Brand thanked Grylls and his friend Joe for standing beside him during the ceremony.
Grylls had met Brand when the comedian appeared on his adventure programme Running Wild. The two subsequently developed a friendship.
Grylls Previously Defended His Decision to Stand by Brand
In February 2025, Grylls explained why he had attended the ceremony despite the allegations. Speaking while promoting Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt, he said: "I try and live in a way that I never judge and I always try and love – and that principle doesn’t just apply to perfect people with perfect lives."
He also referred to his Christian beliefs, explaining that "WWJD", meaning "What would Jesus do?", had guided his decision.
In August 2026, Grylls again reflected on the baptism, saying his faith taught him "not to judge people and to love people." He also admitted that his own faith continued to evolve.
Russell Brand Was Convicted of 4 Sexual Offenses
On November 5, a jury at Southwark Crown Court found Brand guilty of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offenses took place between 2004 and 2009. Six women gave evidence during the four-week trial.
Brand was acquitted of two additional r-pe charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He had denied all the charges.
The Metropolitan Police said detectives had gathered evidence from more than 100 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents during the investigation. Brand is due to be sentenced on November 9.
Meanwhile, police are investigating two further rape allegations involving separate women. Those allegations remain under investigation and have not resulted in convictions.