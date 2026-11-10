Bear Grylls Faces Fresh Questions Over 'Controversial' Russell Brand Baptism Following Sexual Assault Verdict

Responding to Brand's conviction in a post on X, Grylls defended his decision to attend the baptism while recognizing the outcome of the criminal case.

"Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism," he wrote.

Grylls explained that he had also attended baptisms in prisons involving people convicted of serious crimes.

"It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing," he added. "Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith."

However, Grylls also acknowledged the verdict, writing: "It is right that justice has now been served."

He added that he could not imagine how difficult the period had been for Brand's victims, whom he called "the heroes of the day."