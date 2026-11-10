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Home > Politics > Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner Claims Trump Is 'Determined' to End Ukraine War — as Prez Warns Country Will Be a 'Different Shape'

Split image of Jared Kushner and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner took to X to share a message about the war in Ukraine.

Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Jared Kushner claimed Donald Trump wants to bring the war in Ukraine to an end once and for all, RadarOnline.com can report.

The U.S. special envoy took to social media on Monday, November 9, with a lengthy post as he prepares for upcoming peace discussions in the United Arab Emirates.

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Jared Kushner Claims Trump Wants to End Ukraine War

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Image of According to Jared Kushner, Trump and other officials are 'working hard' to end the war in Ukraine.
Source: MEGA

According to Jared Kushner, Trump and other officials are 'working hard' to end the war in Ukraine.

"President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering," Kushner's post began.

"We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace," he continued, "and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment."

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Jared Kushner Talks 'Lasting Settlement' Between Ukraine and Russia

Jared Kushner shared a lengthy message about the war in Ukraine on social media.
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner shared a lengthy message about the war in Ukraine on social media.

Kushner went on, "Ultimately, achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them."

"We hope the discussions in Abu Dhabi will create the conditions for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process," he noted.

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Jared Kushner Discusses Priorities Amid Ukraine War

Image of Jared Kushner says officials are working to 'address Ukraine’s substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs.'
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner said officials are working to address Ukraine’s postwar needs.

"Our work has focused on four interconnected priorities: ending the fighting, developing credible postwar security guarantees and arrangements that reduce the risk of renewed conflict, preparing a comprehensive economic and prosperity plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures to alleviate suffering and address the human consequences of this war," the President's son-in-law explained.

Kushner wrote, "Together with Ukraine, the EU, and other European partners, we are working to address Ukraine’s substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency."

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Image of During a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed Russia and Ukraine are 'tired of fighting.'
Source: MEGA

During a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed Russia and Ukraine are 'tired of fighting.'

Kushner's post arrived roughly one day after Trump said in an interview that Ukraine was “gonna end up with a little bit different shape” by the end of the conflict.

During the same interview, he also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of showing “great disrespect” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, complicating chances of a face-to-face meeting.

He claimed there was “a very strong inclination to end Russia and Ukraine; we’re involved in that because I want to see people stop getting killed … 25,000 a month on average.”

“Ukraine and Russia are tired of fighting. They’re tired of seeing dead young soldiers,” Trump concluded.

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