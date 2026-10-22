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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Selling Out Ukraine' to 'Give Putin Everything He Wants'

Photo of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is facing backlash over claims he sold out Ukraine to give Putin what he wanted.

Oct. 22 2026, Updated 1:58 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been accused of "selling out Ukraine" and handing Vladimir Putin a potentially devastating victory, amid growing fears the US president is sacrificing European security to secure a controversial peace deal with Russia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 80, faces mounting criticism over negotiations with Putin, 74, following talks in St. Petersburg this week.

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Zelenskyy Fears Trump Could Force Ukraine to Surrender Land

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Photo of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source: MEGA

Zelenskyy faced concerns over potential territorial concessions to Russia.

The discussions have raised concerns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 48, could be pressured into accepting territorial concessions, while European governments question Washington's commitment to defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

A European diplomatic source told us: "There is a growing belief that Trump is prepared to give Putin almost everything he wants, regardless of what that means for Ukraine. This is not diplomacy built around protecting an ally. It looks increasingly like an attempt to reward Russian aggression and force Kyiv into accepting the consequences. European leaders are deeply alarmed by the direction Washington is taking."

The source added: "Trump appears more interested in reaching an agreement with Putin than securing a settlement Ukraine can survive. The fear is that Russia will emerge stronger, Ukraine will be left dangerously exposed and Europe will inherit the security consequences for decades."

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Trump Accused of Rewarding Putin's Aggression

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

European leaders questioned Trump's commitment to defending Ukraine.

Criticism has intensified over Trump's approach to sanctions, Russian energy purchases and reported interruptions to American intelligence support for Kyiv.

His administration's apparent willingness to normalise relations with Moscow has also prompted questions about whether potential commercial agreements are influencing its diplomatic priorities.

Another European security source said: "What makes this particularly troubling is the suggestion that economic opportunities with Russia are being placed ahead of fundamental security commitments. Putin has spent years trying to weaken Western unity, and Trump risks delivering precisely that outcome without Russia having to make meaningful concessions."

The source continued: "There is enormous frustration across European capitals. Governments have invested heavily in supporting Ukraine, only to find that Washington may now undermine those efforts. The comparison with Neville Chamberlain is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore."

Chamberlain, Britain's wartime-era prime minister, became synonymous with appeasement after signing the 1938 Munich agreement with Nazi Germany.

Trump's critics argue allowing Russia to retain occupied Ukrainian territory could similarly encourage further aggression and undermine international rules protecting sovereign borders.

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Europe Fears Putin Could Strike Again

Photo of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Source: MEGA

French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz faced pressure to strengthen Europe's defenses.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, 48, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, 70, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, 61, face increasing pressure to demonstrate greater independence from Washington.

Concerns extend beyond Ukraine, with European intelligence agencies warning about Russian espionage, sabotage and cyberattacks targeting Western countries.

A Western defence source said: "The consequences could reach far beyond Ukraine's borders. If Putin concludes that military aggression produces territorial rewards, there is little reason to believe his ambitions will end there. Other authoritarian governments will also be watching how the United States responds."

The source added: "Europe cannot continue relying on assurances from Washington while American policy moves in the opposite direction. There are serious discussions about strengthening independent defence capabilities, increasing pressure on Moscow and reconsidering aspects of the transatlantic relationship."

Trump has repeatedly argued negotiations are necessary to end the conflict, while Ukraine maintains any lasting settlement must protect its sovereignty.

European governments continue providing military and financial assistance to Kyiv as Russian forces sustain their offensive and Ukrainian drones target infrastructure inside Russia.

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Trump Weighs In On Witkoff's 'Humanitarian' Putin Remark

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Photo of Steve Witkoff
Source: MEGA

Special envoy Steve Witkoff sparked outrage by praising Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Trump has commented on the praise his special envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly piled on Putin by calling him a "humanitarian."

Witkoff's flattery sparked outrage, prompting reports to ask Trump whether he agreed with the description Washington's special envoy had given of the dictator.

He said: "Well, I think it's fair to say that this was necessary precisely for this purpose – to secure the release of a man who thought he would spend his entire life in prison. However, I wouldn't say anything one way or the other."

Trump was referring to the release of 74-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard from a Russian prison after he was held for four years, following his conviction for "mercenary activity."

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