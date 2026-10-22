EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Selling Out Ukraine' to 'Give Putin Everything He Wants'

Trump, 80, faces mounting criticism over negotiations with Putin, 74, following talks in St. Petersburg this week.

Donald Trump has been accused of " selling out Ukraine " and handing Vladimir Putin a potentially devastating victory, amid growing fears the US president is sacrificing European security to secure a controversial peace deal with Russia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The source added: "Trump appears more interested in reaching an agreement with Putin than securing a settlement Ukraine can survive. The fear is that Russia will emerge stronger, Ukraine will be left dangerously exposed and Europe will inherit the security consequences for decades."

A European diplomatic source told us: "There is a growing belief that Trump is prepared to give Putin almost everything he wants, regardless of what that means for Ukraine. This is not diplomacy built around protecting an ally. It looks increasingly like an attempt to reward Russian aggression and force Kyiv into accepting the consequences. European leaders are deeply alarmed by the direction Washington is taking."

The discussions have raised concerns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , 48, could be pressured into accepting territorial concessions, while European governments question Washington's commitment to defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Criticism has intensified over Trump's approach to sanctions, Russian energy purchases and reported interruptions to American intelligence support for Kyiv.

His administration's apparent willingness to normalise relations with Moscow has also prompted questions about whether potential commercial agreements are influencing its diplomatic priorities.

Another European security source said: "What makes this particularly troubling is the suggestion that economic opportunities with Russia are being placed ahead of fundamental security commitments. Putin has spent years trying to weaken Western unity, and Trump risks delivering precisely that outcome without Russia having to make meaningful concessions."

The source continued: "There is enormous frustration across European capitals. Governments have invested heavily in supporting Ukraine, only to find that Washington may now undermine those efforts. The comparison with Neville Chamberlain is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore."

Chamberlain, Britain's wartime-era prime minister, became synonymous with appeasement after signing the 1938 Munich agreement with Nazi Germany.

Trump's critics argue allowing Russia to retain occupied Ukrainian territory could similarly encourage further aggression and undermine international rules protecting sovereign borders.