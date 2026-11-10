EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Slapped With 409-Page Federal Lawsuit as French President Macron Accuses Her of Profiting From 'Devastating Lies'
Nov. 9 2026, Updated 7:24 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is facing a massive new legal battle after French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a 409-page federal lawsuit accusing the conservative commentator of spreading explosive conspiracy theories about their marriage and allegedly profiting from what they describe as "devastating lies," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the couple filed their complaint on November 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, accusing Owens of deliberately promoting false allegations about Brigitte's identity while using the controversy to grow her audience, sell merchandise and solicit donations.
Macrons Accuse Owens of Cashing In on Controversy
The complaint centers on Owens' controversial Becoming Brigitte podcast series, which the Macrons claim amplified false allegations that France's first lady was born male, stole another person's identity, and concealed details about her marriage.
Their attorneys allege Owens ignored evidence contradicting those accusations and instead turned the controversy into a lucrative media operation.
"These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them," the complaint states.
The filing further alleges Owens' motivation was "not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."
According to the Macrons, Owens used her independent platform to expand her audience, promote merchandise mocking the couple, and collect donations connected to her coverage.
Legal Warnings Allegedly Ignored
The lawsuit details efforts by the Macrons' attorneys to persuade Owens to retract her statements before pursuing litigation.
According to the complaint, their legal team sent Owens a detailed retraction demand on December 3, 2024, providing documentation, photographs, and historical records disputing her allegations. The Macrons claim Owens failed to respond and continued publishing material about Brigitte's identity.
The filing includes childhood photographs, a birth announcement, and family images that the couple's attorneys say undermine the conspiracy theories.
Rather than correcting the record, the Macrons allege Owens expanded her accusations through additional podcast episodes and social media posts.
Tennessee Lawsuit Opens New Legal Front
The latest complaint follows an earlier defamation lawsuit filed against Owens and her companies in Delaware in July 2025. On October 27, 2026, Owens was dismissed without prejudice from that action following a jurisdictional dispute.
The Macrons claim Owens previously argued that any lawsuit against her personally should be brought in Tennessee, where she resides.
Their new complaint cites that position as a reason for filing in Nashville.
Meanwhile, the Delaware litigation remains pending against Candace Owens LLC and GeorgeTom, Inc.
Macrons Claim Worldwide Bullying Campaign
The Macrons allege Owens' statements have caused significant reputational damage and subjected their family to worldwide ridicule.
The complaint describes the alleged consequences as "relentless bullying on a worldwide scale."
Their attorneys accuse Owens of exploiting their personal lives for publicity while disregarding repeated attempts to correct the record.
The couple is seeking damages and a jury trial.
The allegations have not been established in court, and Owens has not been found liable in the Tennessee action.