EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Slapped With 409-Page Federal Lawsuit as French President Macron Accuses Her of Profiting From 'Devastating Lies'

The complaint centers on Owens' controversial Becoming Brigitte podcast series, which the Macrons claim amplified false allegations that France's first lady was born male, stole another person's identity, and concealed details about her marriage.

Their attorneys allege Owens ignored evidence contradicting those accusations and instead turned the controversy into a lucrative media operation.

"These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them," the complaint states.

The filing further alleges Owens' motivation was "not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."

According to the Macrons, Owens used her independent platform to expand her audience, promote merchandise mocking the couple, and collect donations connected to her coverage.