Bill Maher Says Trump's Obsession With Talking About Other Men's Butts 'Comes Off as Kind of G--' Despite Prez Being a 'Huge Player'

"I mean, he's plainly not g--. He was a huge player. I mean, you know, no one can deny that. I mean, he was what we would call a dog, and I say that as a dog," Maher admitted.

"I think he's so secure in his masculinity and knowing that his audience sees him as a macho guy that he's like, 'I'm the one guy in the world who can talk about another guy's a--. My people will not think I'm g--, right?'" the HBO host pointed out.

But Maher said that the non-MAGA crowd might see things differently.

"The problem is, it comes off as g-- if you're talking about other men's a----, and to many of us, it comes off as kind of g--," Maher added.