Bill Maher Says Trump's Obsession With Talking About Other Men's Butts 'Comes Off as Kind of G--' Despite Prez Being a 'Huge Player'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Bill Maher playfully called out Donald Trump for his bizarre fixation on other men's masculinity, including gushing over their muscles and impressive physiques, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president has never been shy about publicly praising male bodies, leaving Maher, 70, to compare Trump's lack of a verbal filter to Tourette syndrome. The comedian joked that whenever a thought about another man's backside popped into Trump's head, he simply couldn't stop himself from blurting it out.
Bill Maher 'Didn't Think' to Ask Trump About His Remarks
"Trump is always talking about guys a----. This guy drops comedy in your lap like a drone from Amazon; let me tell you," Maher snarked to guest Dean Norris on the Monday, November 9 episode of his Club Random podcast.
"I mean, come on. You must have some insight into what is going on there," the Breaking Bad star asked the Real Time host about the commander-in-chief's interest in other men's bodies.
"No, I had dinner with him last week, but I did not think to ask that question," Maher noted.
Bill Maher Calls Trump a 'Huge Player'
"I mean, he's plainly not g--. He was a huge player. I mean, you know, no one can deny that. I mean, he was what we would call a dog, and I say that as a dog," Maher admitted.
"I think he's so secure in his masculinity and knowing that his audience sees him as a macho guy that he's like, 'I'm the one guy in the world who can talk about another guy's a--. My people will not think I'm g--, right?'" the HBO host pointed out.
But Maher said that the non-MAGA crowd might see things differently.
"The problem is, it comes off as g-- if you're talking about other men's a----, and to many of us, it comes off as kind of g--," Maher added.
Bill Maher Claims Trump Has 'No Mechanism to Stop' His Comments
Likening Trump's surprising comments to having "Tourette Syndrome," Maher observed, "He just says...if he's thinking about your a--, he's going to be talking about your a--."
The former Politically Incorrect star explained, "Whereas, like, I mean, I'm not thinking about your a--, but if I was, I would have this mechanism to stop it before it came out of my mouth."
Donald Trump Praised Sen. Jon Husted's Backside
Trump has a long history of complimenting men's bodies, most recently doing it on the midterm campaign trail while stumping for Republican candidates in October.
“I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man. And he’s all man,” the president said of the Georgia Republican U.S. Representative who was running for Senate against incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff.
“I’m not sure about Ossoff. And I actually think that Rick Jackson is a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy," Trump said of the Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Both lost in the November 3 election.
The tycoon also spoke about Ohio Republican Senator and former college football player Jon Husted at a rally, noting, "I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his legs, and I said, his a-- is like- it's like a pile of muscle."
"Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big,'" Trump added. "Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel."