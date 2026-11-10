Michael Douglas Takes Swipe at Cher's Oscar Win for 'Moonstruck' — Decades After Singer Took Home Best Actress Trophy

The producer and actor made the remark during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, alongside Naomi Ackie, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close.

After nearly 40 years, Michael Douglas still believes his co-star was snubbed at the 1988 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cher won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 1988.

Close, 79, who acted alongside Douglas in Fatal Attraction, is receiving an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. Despite earning eight nominations throughout her career, it will be her first Oscar.

Reflecting on the situation, she joked the Academy "probably don’t want to feel guilty anymore," but Douglas had a strong opinion.

"(Close) should have won with Fatal Attraction," he said. "She was nominated, I believe, (for) her fourth (time for) Fatal Attraction. Cher won that year."

The 82-year-old explained Close’s acting in the film was one of "the greatest performances of all time."

In 1988, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards, but instead of Close, Cher won the award for her part in Moonstruck.

However, Cher didn't take Douglas’ comment to heart. A spokesperson for the actress told Page Six that "Cher adores Michael Douglas."