Michael Douglas Takes Swipe at Cher's Oscar Win for 'Moonstruck' — Decades After Singer Took Home Best Actress Trophy
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
After nearly 40 years, Michael Douglas still believes his co-star was snubbed at the 1988 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The producer and actor made the remark during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, alongside Naomi Ackie, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close.
Michael Douglas Praises Co-Star
Close, 79, who acted alongside Douglas in Fatal Attraction, is receiving an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. Despite earning eight nominations throughout her career, it will be her first Oscar.
Reflecting on the situation, she joked the Academy "probably don’t want to feel guilty anymore," but Douglas had a strong opinion.
"(Close) should have won with Fatal Attraction," he said. "She was nominated, I believe, (for) her fourth (time for) Fatal Attraction. Cher won that year."
The 82-year-old explained Close’s acting in the film was one of "the greatest performances of all time."
In 1988, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards, but instead of Close, Cher won the award for her part in Moonstruck.
However, Cher didn't take Douglas’ comment to heart. A spokesperson for the actress told Page Six that "Cher adores Michael Douglas."
'Fatal Attraction' Became Box Office Hit
In Fatal Attraction, lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Douglas) and book editor Alex (played by Close) have a passionate fling. The only problem is Gallagher is married with a daughter.
It becomes evident that Gallagher doesn’t plan on leaving his wife, enraging Alex. She became obsessed with the attorney, stalking him and his loved ones.
Eventually, instead of hiding, the adulterer has to face his mistress head-on.
The movie was an instant hit. In the U.S., it was the second-highest-grossing film in 1987, and was the number-one movie for a solid two months. Per SlashFilm, in the U.S. alone the movie earned a whopping $156million. The hype also spread globally, and the film earned $320million after its run.
Fatal Attraction's budget was only $14million.
Explosive New Memoir
But Douglas’ Fatal Attraction comment isn't the only reason he's been in the limelight recently.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 82-year-old recently released his memoir, One Helluva Ride. In it, he talked about his relationship with his father, Kirk, personal struggles, romance and his decades-long Hollywood career.
The book also contained several shocking revelations, including his confession that he had a secret relationship with co-star Kathleen Turner while filming Romancing the Stone.
"We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers. Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group and afterward I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep," he wrote.
Romances, Death Threats and Shared Grief
However, he denied theories that he had an affair with Sharon Stone on the set of Basic Instinct. Instead, he actually had a fling with Jeanne Tripplehorn.
He also wrote about someone trying to inject him with an HIV-infected needle, being on a death angel's "kill list," and bonding with the late Rob Reiner.
"We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope," Michael wrote. "It was a heartbreaking confessional for us, but I know we gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times."
Rob's son Nick was arrested for his December 2025 murder. He currently awaits trial.