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Home > Exclusives > Candace Owens
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EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Accuses Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte of Using U.S. Courts to Dodge French Legal Deadline in Defamation Battle

Brigitte Macron,Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Macron and Candace Owens are locked in a bitter legal battle over allegations at the center of a high-profile defamation lawsuit.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens is fighting to have a bombshell defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, thrown out of court, arguing the couple improperly turned to the American legal system after a much shorter deadline for bringing defamation claims in France, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Owens' legal team argued the Macrons should not be allowed to pursue their claims in Delaware, challenging the court's jurisdiction and questioning whether the couple improperly sought to take advantage of the United States' longer filing deadline.

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A Fight Over Where the Case Belongs

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Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

The Macrons are challenging Candace Owens over allegations made about France's first lady.

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The dispute centers on the couple's decision to sue Owens in Delaware over allegations she repeatedly made about France's first lady, including the false claim that Brigitte Macron was born male.

Owens has denied wrongdoing and maintains her statements are protected speech.

The Macrons filed their lawsuit in July 2025, accusing Owens of spreading damaging falsehoods about their family through her online broadcasts and social media platforms.

Owens' legal team has challenged whether Delaware is the appropriate place for the dispute, pointing to the couple's connections to France and questioning whether the claims belong in an American courtroom.

The defense has also raised concerns about the time limits governing defamation lawsuits.

Under French law, many defamation claims are subject to a three-month filing deadline, while Delaware generally allows two years for defamation actions.

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Macrons Fight Back Against Dismissal

Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Macron and her husband accuse Owens of spreading damaging falsehoods.

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Owens' attorneys have argued that the Macrons should not be permitted to take advantage of the longer American deadline simply by filing their lawsuit in the United States.

The French president and his wife have accused Owens of conducting a sustained campaign of misinformation that damaged their reputations.

Their lawsuit alleges Owens continued promoting claims about Brigitte despite being presented with information contradicting her assertions.

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Judge Weighs Owens' Legal Challenge

Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens argues the Macrons' lawsuit should not proceed in Delaware.

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The couple is seeking damages, although the precise amount they could recover would ultimately depend on the outcome of the litigation.

Owens, meanwhile, has maintained that the case raises significant questions about free speech and whether foreign public figures can pursue American defamation claims over statements made by a U.S. commentator.

During the July 27 hearing, attorneys presented competing arguments about whether the lawsuit should remain in Delaware.

Judge Sheldon K. Rennie reserved his decision rather than issuing an immediate ruling.

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Court Decision Could Determine Lawsuit's Future

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Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens is seeking to have the high-profile defamation case dismissed.

As of September 30, public reporting indicated that the court had not decided Owens' dismissal request.

A dismissal could bring the Macrons' Delaware case to an end, subject to any appeal or further proceedings. If the judge rejects Owens' arguments, the lawsuit could continue toward additional litigation and potentially trial.

For now, the legal battle remains unresolved, with Owens attempting to stop the case before it advances further.

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