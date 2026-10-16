EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Accuses Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte of Using U.S. Courts to Dodge French Legal Deadline in Defamation Battle

The dispute centers on the couple's decision to sue Owens in Delaware over allegations she repeatedly made about France's first lady, including the false claim that Brigitte Macron was born male.

Owens has denied wrongdoing and maintains her statements are protected speech.

The Macrons filed their lawsuit in July 2025, accusing Owens of spreading damaging falsehoods about their family through her online broadcasts and social media platforms.

Owens' legal team has challenged whether Delaware is the appropriate place for the dispute, pointing to the couple's connections to France and questioning whether the claims belong in an American courtroom.

The defense has also raised concerns about the time limits governing defamation lawsuits.

Under French law, many defamation claims are subject to a three-month filing deadline, while Delaware generally allows two years for defamation actions.