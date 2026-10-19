EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens' Bid to Toss Macron Defamation Lawsuit Hangs in Balance After Explosive Court Showdown

Candace Owens' attempt to escape a bombshell defamation lawsuit brought by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, remains unresolved following a heated courtroom showdown over whether the controversial commentator can be sued in Delaware, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest developments follow legal filings obtained by Radar, in which Owens' attorneys challenged the Macrons' decision to pursue their claims in the United States, arguing the French couple improperly sought to take advantage of American courts and their longer deadline for filing defamation lawsuits.

During a hearing in Delaware Superior Court, attorneys for both sides clashed over whether Owens has sufficient connections to the state to face the lawsuit personally.