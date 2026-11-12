Mexico's President Defies Trump Over Migrant Caravan as She Rejects His 'Invasion' Claims and Tariff Threats

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has challenged Donald Trump's claims that large migrant caravans are heading toward the United States, pushing back against his description of the groups as an invasion.

Her response followed the US president's threat to immediately double tariffs on Mexican goods unless her government stops migrants traveling north through the country.

Speaking at her November 12 morning news conference, Sheinbaum pointed out that no migrant caravan had reached the US border since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Her comments came as approximately 1,500 migrants traveled through southern Mexico, hoping recent Democratic victories in the US midterm elections could eventually lead to more welcoming immigration policies.