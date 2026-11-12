'They Call Anything Wagyu': Louisiana Man Orders a Premium Ribeye at Longhorn Steakhouse. Then Viewers Question Whether It's Safe to Eat
Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
A Louisiana man's steak dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse has prompted questions about both the meat's doneness and whether it was actually Wagyu beef.
A TikTok video shared by Chris Cruze shows him cutting into a large ribeye with a deep pinkish-red center, leaving viewers divided over whether the steak looked appetizing or dangerously undercooked.
The October 31 clip also drew attention to the meat's texture, with some viewers questioning why it appeared so difficult to cut. Others challenged the Wagyu label, suggesting the steak did not have the characteristics associated with the premium beef.
Chris Cruze's LongHorn Steak Video Draws Attention
Cruze, who posts on TikTok under the handle @cruze_shenanigans, shared footage of his meal at what appears to be a LongHorn Steakhouse location. The video features a large steak served alongside French fries on a plate bearing the restaurant's logo.
An on-screen caption identifies the meal as a "Wagyu Rubeye" and asks viewers, "You eating this Wagyu Ribeye or sending it RIGHT back to the chef???"
As Cruze attempts to cut into the meat, the steak's center appears deep pink to purplish-red. A woman can be heard asking, "There you go. Are you good? You want it more? Was that perfect?"
An off-screen man then responds, "Is that what y'all are doing?" before adding, "That's beautiful, man. Good. Excellent." The footage does not establish that Cruze requested a replacement or complained directly to the restaurant.
Viewers Question Whether the Steak Was Raw
The steak's appearance quickly became a talking point, with some viewers suggesting that the center looked far too raw for their liking.
"Yeah, I love rare steak, but that s—- is raw," one commenter wrote. Another questioned the meat's appearance, asking, "Is it just me or is that raw?"
The steak's texture also attracted criticism. One viewer described it as being "Cut like boot leather," while another suggested sending it "Back to the chef.. lil too raw for me."
Not everyone shared the same opinion about the steak's doneness. However, the footage offered no way to establish its actual internal temperature, leaving viewers to judge the meal based on its appearance.
LongHorn's Menu Raises Questions About the Wagyu Label
The debate also shifted to whether the steak was actually Wagyu beef. Some viewers argued that its appearance and texture did not match what they expected from the premium product.
"Definitely not Wagyu, that has a totally different texture," one commenter wrote. Another questioned the labeling, saying, "They call anything wagyu." A third added, "That's too tough to be Wagyu."
LongHorn's official website currently features several signature steaks, including its Outlaw Ribeye, Flo's Filet and 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip. Wagyu is not among the featured steak selections displayed on the website.
However, the available menu information does not establish what Cruze ordered or prove that the restaurant never offered Wagyu as a limited-time special.
Wagyu refers to Japanese cattle breeds known for their distinctive genetics and intramuscular fat, commonly called marbling. American Wagyu can include crossbred cattle with Wagyu genetics, meaning the designation does not automatically indicate Japanese full-blood beef or the highly graded A5 variety.
USDA Guidelines Explain Why the Steak's Appearance Is Not Enough
Although the video's footage raised concerns about food safety, the steak's color alone cannot determine whether it was properly cooked.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends cooking whole cuts of beef, including steaks, to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a three-minute rest. The agency also advises using a food thermometer to check doneness rather than relying on appearance.
That distinction is important because a steak's pink or red center does not, by itself, establish that the meat is unsafe to eat. Without an actual temperature reading, viewers cannot determine whether Cruze's meal met the recommended food-safety standard.
No independent food-safety assessment or temperature reading from the meal has been made public. As a result, the video has prompted questions about the restaurant's preparation and the steak's labeling, but it does not establish that LongHorn served unsafe beef.