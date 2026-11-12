'They Call Anything Wagyu': Louisiana Man Orders a Premium Ribeye at Longhorn Steakhouse. Then Viewers Question Whether It's Safe to Eat

A Louisiana man's steak dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse has prompted questions about both the meat's doneness and whether it was actually Wagyu beef.

A TikTok video shared by Chris Cruze shows him cutting into a large ribeye with a deep pinkish-red center, leaving viewers divided over whether the steak looked appetizing or dangerously undercooked.

The October 31 clip also drew attention to the meat's texture, with some viewers questioning why it appeared so difficult to cut. Others challenged the Wagyu label, suggesting the steak did not have the characteristics associated with the premium beef.