Missouri Truck Driver Allegedly Had YouTube Open on Tablet When He Crashed Into Car and Killed Mom, 2 Kids

Eldar Skander, 39, was apparently preoccupied with the tablet he had, which was open on YouTube, as he was driving down a Missouri highway. He is accused of three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Olga Sorbalo, 35, and her sons Luis, 8, and Samir, 4.

A semi-truck driver failed to stop for over 20 seconds before he allegedly smashed into the back of a car carrying a mother and her two sons, RadarOnline.com can report.

Eldar Skander allegedly Youtube displayed on the tablet in front of him before he crashed into Olga Sorbalo and her boys.

The van's other passengers included Sorbalo's husband, his two sisters, and a two-year-old who suffered serious injuries, and the driver and passenger, who were rushed to a hospital.

The Odyssey caused a chain reaction, further involving a Honda CR-V, a Ford Explorer, and a FedEx truck. The drivers of the other two cars were critically injured.

The accident took place on Monday, November 9, at around 3:20 pm on U.S. Highway 71 near E. 19th Street in Kansas City . Skander had been driving before slamming into a Honda Odyssey, which had seven people inside, including the victims; two were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office , the semi showed no signs of emergency braking. It was determined that if Skander had been going the speed limit, there would've been a 20-22 second window to catch the vehicles stopped in front of him. However, no evidence indicated he hit the brakes.

During their on-scene investigation, police found the tablet on the floor with the YouTube app still open. It had been mounted in the driver's view on the center console.

The family had been visiting relatives in Kansas City and was on their way to the airport at the time to fly home to Vancouver, Washington. Sorbalo was one of 14 kids raised by a pastor father.

Cosovan says Sorbalo was one of fourteen kids and that their father is a local pastor in Vancouver, Washington. He says their faith is what's giving them strength to get through this difficult time. Eli Cosovan, Sorbalo's brother, says the family's faith is keeping them together through this difficult time.

"She always preferred to be on the positive side of things, and that's how she'll be remembered," said Cosovan. "We have our comfort in knowing that they are with Jesus, and we know that it was for a reason. We don't know what reason or why, but at least we have that comfort and hope."