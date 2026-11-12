Ivanka Trump's Attempt to Honor Veterans Takes Awkward Turn as Critics Call Out Her Post: 'Spare Me The Fake Sentiments!'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump's attempt to honor American veterans on Veterans Day quickly became a target of criticism, with social media users questioning her family's military service history and President Donald Trump's record during the Vietnam War.
The former White House adviser shared a message on X on November 11, praising service members for their sacrifices and commitment to the country.
"Today, we honor the courageous men and women who have served our country. Your unwavering sacrifices and commitment inspire us all. God Bless our great Veterans!" she wrote.
However, the tribute attracted a wave of negative responses, with commenters turning their attention to her father's five draft deferments and his administration's ongoing military campaign against Iran.
Backlash Centers On Family Service Record
Donald Trump received four student deferments while attending college and a medical disqualification following a military physical examination in 1968. His Selective Service records document all five classifications, which kept him from serving during the Vietnam War era.
The president's draft history became a central talking point beneath Ivanka's Veterans Day message.
One commenter directly challenged her decision to share the tribute, writing, "Your father dodged the military 5 times. Sit this one out."
Another user took issue with the contrast between celebrating military service and her father's history, stating, "Today is for celebrating those who stepped forward to serve, not those who stepped aside like your father."
A third person questioned whether anyone in the Trump family had voluntarily served in the armed forces.
"Name a single person in your family that chose to serve America in our Armed Forces," the user wrote.
Trump's Arlington Remarks Add Fuel
President Trump also faced scrutiny over his Veterans Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery, where he addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran.
During his November 11 speech, the president defended the military operation and made clear that his administration wanted a complete victory rather than a partial one.
"We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory," he declared.
He also acknowledged the human cost of the conflict, telling attendees, "We lost 18 beautiful souls."
Trump said the United States had begun operations against Iran seven months earlier, although he described only a few weeks as active, intense fighting. He also argued that the military campaign would make the world safer.
Critics Question Tone Of Tribute
Other responses focused less on the president's draft history and more on whether the family should be publicly celebrating military service.
One particularly blunt reply read, "Spare me the fake sentiments!"
Another commenter referenced the family's appearance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, writing, "LOL as they all laughed and joked at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."
The criticism also extended to Ivanka's younger brother, Barron Trump, with one user suggesting he should enlist amid the conflict with Iran.
"Maybe your baby brother can enlist and help with your Daddy's war of choice in Iran," the commenter wrote.
Another response accused the president of putting American service members in danger, stating, "We all support our troops. Your dad sent them to die for no reason."
The backlash also brought renewed attention to a 2020 report by The Atlantic, which alleged that Trump had privately referred to Americans killed in combat as "losers" and "suckers."
The report, based on accounts from multiple sources, was strongly denied by Trump. He insisted that he respected fallen service members and described the allegations as false.