Ivanka Trump's Attempt to Honor Veterans Takes Awkward Turn as Critics Call Out Her Post: 'Spare Me The Fake Sentiments!'

Ivanka Trump's attempt to honor American veterans on Veterans Day quickly became a target of criticism, with social media users questioning her family's military service history and President Donald Trump's record during the Vietnam War.

The former White House adviser shared a message on X on November 11, praising service members for their sacrifices and commitment to the country.

"Today, we honor the courageous men and women who have served our country. Your unwavering sacrifices and commitment inspire us all. God Bless our great Veterans!" she wrote.

However, the tribute attracted a wave of negative responses, with commenters turning their attention to her father's five draft deferments and his administration's ongoing military campaign against Iran.