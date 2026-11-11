Pete Hegseth Claims Trump 'Kicked Their Teeth In' With 'Historic Military Victory' Over Iran as Tehran Threatens U.S. Bases Across Europe

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Donald Trump's handling of the war with Iran, declaring that the United States had achieved a "historic military victory" despite growing political pressure over the conflict and renewed threats from Tehran.

Speaking at a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday, November 10, Hegseth defended the U.S.-Israeli military campaign, which began in February, and credited Trump with taking decisive action against Iran's military capabilities.

His remarks came days after Democrats secured major victories in the 2026 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, adding to questions about the administration's handling of the conflict.