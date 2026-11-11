Pete Hegseth Claims Trump 'Kicked Their Teeth In' With 'Historic Military Victory' Over Iran as Tehran Threatens U.S. Bases Across Europe
Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Donald Trump's handling of the war with Iran, declaring that the United States had achieved a "historic military victory" despite growing political pressure over the conflict and renewed threats from Tehran.
Speaking at a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday, November 10, Hegseth defended the U.S.-Israeli military campaign, which began in February, and credited Trump with taking decisive action against Iran's military capabilities.
His remarks came days after Democrats secured major victories in the 2026 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.
Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, adding to questions about the administration's handling of the conflict.
Hegseth Defends Trump's Decision to Launch War Against Iran
Hegseth insisted that the military operation had delivered significant results, pointing to thousands of strikes against Iranian targets and extensive damage to the country's military infrastructure.
"More than 13,000 targets struck. Their navy sunk, their air force grounded, their defense industrial base gone," he said, describing the scale of the campaign.
The defense secretary also claimed that more than 80% of Iran's nuclear industrial base had been destroyed and insisted Tehran would never obtain a nuclear weapon.
Praising the president's leadership, Hegseth declared, "He did not kick the can. He kicked their teeth in."
He also rejected criticism of the operation, arguing that the administration had acted to protect American security rather than for political gain.
The comments came as Republicans faced scrutiny over the election results, with the Iran conflict emerging as one of the issues blamed for their losses.
Trump Insists U.S. Has Achieved Victory Over Iran
Trump also defended the military campaign during a Veterans Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11.
The president argued that the United States had not initiated hostilities with Iran, claiming Tehran had effectively been waging war against Washington since 1979.
"America did not start a war with Iran. Iran has been waging war on America since 1979," Trump said.
He maintained that American forces had already defeated Iran militarily but insisted Washington wanted a complete victory.
"We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93 percent victory," he added.
Trump predicted the conflict would end soon and estimated that Iran could need 25 years to rebuild the military capabilities destroyed during the campaign. He also said 18 American service members had been killed in the fighting.
The conflict began on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli strikes killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran Threatens U.S. Military Bases Across Europe
Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that any renewed American attack could trigger retaliation against U.S. military installations well beyond the Middle East.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, issued the warning during an interview with Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV, broadcast on Wednesday.
"If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well," he said.
Rezaei also warned that Iran could target other distant American military facilities and islands that Washington might consider beyond the reach of Iranian missiles.
His remarks were conditional on the United States launching another attack. They did not amount to an announcement of an immediate strike against European installations.
The threats came amid uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Iran's security chief said Tehran was not currently negotiating with Washington, while reports indicated that a proposal had been conveyed through Qatar.
Gulf Tensions and Fighting in Yemen Add to Regional Concerns
The standoff has also raised concerns about maritime security, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies.
Washington says its naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, while Hegseth has claimed that American forces control the strait. Iran has continued to challenge U.S. claims and threaten shipping interests in the region.
On Tuesday, November 10, a vessel operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics and Services was damaged in an attack inside United Arab Emirates territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.
ADNOC confirmed the incident and said response efforts were underway. However, the company did not identify who was responsible for the attack or provide details about the extent of the damage.
Fighting has also intensified in Yemen, where government-aligned forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels have exchanged attacks.
Yemeni government forces reported killing and wounding at least 190 Houthi fighters in recent operations, while the rebels have claimed attacks against Saudi military and energy infrastructure.
Saudi air defenses also intercepted Houthi missiles and drones targeting several locations, according to Reuters.